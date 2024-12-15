OyaConnect partners Edo creative hub to tackle youths’ restiveness

The Founder, OyaConnect Ltd and Convener Inspirex Community, Ikenna Ikpa, has entered into partnership with the Edo State Creative Hub to tackle rising youths’ restiveness through skills and creative arts in the state.

He said that the reason crimes were on the increase was because the youth who should have been engaged are left to do nothing.

Ikpa disclosed this in a two-day training programme for creative artists in Benin.

He said that in order to bridge the gap and arrest the situation, the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow, should be made to look inwards to reawaken their creative skills.

“The restiveness is very simple to solve. When you put keys in the hands of people that will help them to be better, and help them earn; crime will reduce.

“The amount of people doing crime is because that they feel it is the least thing they would like to do. So, what we are doing today, is to put skills in the hands of the creatives and create an ecosystem where we all can do businesses together because I believe that, we all need each other,” Ikpa said.

He said as the year winds down, a lot of youths have taken stocks of their activities in the year under review and have discovered that they have not measured up to their expectations, adding that, to avoid such pitfalls in the future, it is proper for them to set their priority right this time as they move into the new year.

“This event is in collaboration with the Edo State Creative Hub. The aim is to educate and train the creatives in Edo State to be part of the innovative for the future.

“So, it is the end of the year and one thing that is very common within the nation right now is that most people are feeling bad about actions that they did not take and we say, creatives in Edo State, let us come together to reflect about 2024 and also recharge for 2025.

“So, we need to create that ecosystem, network, grow as a people”, Ikpa added.

Share