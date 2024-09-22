Our success is built on values of transparency, integrity – CEO, Hamrex Properties

Amadi Harry Excellent, CEO of Hamrex Properties has disclosed that the success of the organisation in the last two years is built on values of transparency, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

“Our success is built on the values of transparency, integrity, and a relentless commitment to excellence,” said Excellent. “I am incredibly grateful to all our partners, clients, and team members who have made this journey possible.”

Hamrex Properties and Construction Limited recently celebrated its second anniversary and the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters. The event was attended by dignitaries, industry leaders, and key stakeholders who have played a vital role in the company’s growth and success.

Excellent expressed his pride and gratitude during the occasion, reflecting on the company’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a trusted name in real estate and construction.

In his address, Excellent highlighted the achievements of Hamrex and its subsidiaries, including Hamrex Securities, Hamrex Construction, UpNepa, and the Port Harcourt Real Estate Academy. He emphasised the company’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction, which has been key to its ongoing success.

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of the top-performing consultants, whose dedication has been pivotal to the company’s growth. “I want to personally thank them for their unwavering support and hard work,” Excellent added.

Looking ahead, the CEO expressed the optimism about the future of Hamrex Properties, stating, “As we step into this new chapter with the opening of our headquarters, I am confident that Hamrex Properties is poised for even greater achievements.”