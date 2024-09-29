Otti tasks South-East monarchs on preservation of cultural heritage

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has charged traditional rulers across the South-East to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the people.

Otti gave the charge while declaring open a one-day meeting of the South-East Traditional Rulers Council held at the JAAC Secretariat, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

Otti, who described culture as an identity that defines a people, frowned at the in-fighting that is destroying family ties.

He cited Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, as an example of what a kingdom should look like.

Otti noted that power is transient, hence should be an opportunity to show stewardship, while calling on the people to hold those in authority accountable.

According to the governor, the leadership under his administration is all about stewardship.

He thanked the leadership of the South-East Traditional Rulers Council for choosing Abia State as their meeting point, and assured them of the hospitality of Ndi Abia.

“Everyone that emerges as a leader is answerable to the people. A good leader should be a good listener.

“Once again, let me thank you for choosing Abia for your meeting”, Otti concluded.

Eze Okeke, chairman of the council and chairman, Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, in his speech, appreciated the determination of governor Otti in transforming the state, adding that traditional rulers in South-East are proud of his achievements.

He said that the council resolved to meet in Abia to discuss and take critical decisions on issues confronting the region and thanked Otti for the prevailing peace and security in the state.

Eze Linus Nto Mbah, chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Eze Innocent Nwaigwe, chairman, Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers, earlier in their separate speeches, commended Governor Otti for the harmonious working relationship existing between the state government and the traditional institution.

He also noted that the release of Nnamdi Kanu would bring about peace in the region.