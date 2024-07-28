Organisation donates medical items to boost maternal health in Lagos

The Rotary Club of Greenfield donated medical items to the Apena Health Center in Ago-Okota, Lagos State in a bid to enhance maternal and child health.

This generous donation which included mosquito nets, diapers and comfortable seating for mothers aims to improve the conditions and care provided to new mothers and their infants, highlighting the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting community health. It was also in commemoration of their Maternal Month for 2024.

Nigeria, with a population of nearly 180 million, is predominantly young, with almost 46percent under the age of 15, according to The United Nations International Children Emergencies Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF also reported that there are approximately 31 million children under five years old, and about 7 million babies are born annually. However, over 75percent of Nigerian children live below the poverty line. Low birth registration, which can be as high as 62percent in some regions, often leads to underestimating the extent of child health issues.

Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate stands alarmingly at 576 per 100,000 live births, contributing to 10percent of global maternal deaths. Annually, around 262,000 newborns die, with the infant mortality rate at 69 per 1,000 live births, and rising to 128 per 1,000 for children under five. “Diseases such as malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhoea are major causes of these deaths,” the report read in part.

Speaking at the event, Nnanna Achugo, President of the Rotary Club of Greenfield, emphasised the importance of the event. “We are celebrating Maternal Month, focusing on both antenatal and postnatal care,” Achugo stated.

“Today, we are visiting postnatal mothers and their children. Our donations include pampers, mosquito nets, and chairs to provide comfort and ensure proper vaccination for the babies.”

Achugo also highlighted the club’s role in global health initiatives, particularly collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) in polio eradication. “During polio week, we ensure the administration of polio inoculations and other essential vaccines, contributing to a healthier future for these children.”

Also at the event, Ashon Olusola Oluyemi, Officer in Charge at Apena Health Centre, expressed gratitude for the support. “We appreciate the Rotary Club’s contributions. Many organisations promise aid but fail to follow through. The chairs and mosquito nets provided today are crucial. They not only improve comfort but also encourage mothers to attend our centre regularly.”

The Rotary Club’s efforts align with the Nigerian government’s ongoing commitment to improving maternal health. In April 2024, Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, announced the Federal Government’s plan to fund 8,800 health facilities nationwide to tackle maternal mortality.

In his address at the 2024 Safe Motherhood Day in Abuja, Professor Pate stressed the need for comprehensive care. “We must ensure that all Nigerian women have access to quality maternal care, regardless of their location,” he said.