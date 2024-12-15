Optiva’s CEO, Kimemia, recognised with U.S. Presidential Award for community impact

Jane Kimemia, chief executive officer of Optiva Capital Partners, has been conferred with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional humanitarian contributions and lifelong commitment to community development.

A statement from Optiva Capital Partners stated that the honour was bestowed on Kimemia at a prestigious Global Reputation Forum held at the Financial Times Headquarters in London, recently.

The U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, overseen by AmeriCorps and the Office of the President, is among the highest distinctions for individuals whose leadership and service have profoundly impacted their communities.

Ambassador Edna Frenchwood, Goodwill Ambassador of the State of Georgia, USA, delivered the award citation.

The award was presented to her by Professor Simon Hepburn of Aston University and Yvonne Thompson, King Charles’ Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London.

The citation read in part, “The U.S. Presidency congratulates you for taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good and women’s empowerment. We are proud to present you with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Pin today, a distinction that sets you apart as a true leader. Your exemplary service delivers a powerful message encouraging others to act.”

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Kimemia expressed deep gratitude, saying, “I am deeply grateful to God for this recognition. Reflecting on my 27-year career journey, I am thankful for the opportunities to serve those I’m passionate about and the incredible team at Optiva Capital Partners. This award is a call to continue impacting and leaving a legacy for future generations.”

In addition to the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Kimemia also received the Global Corporate Leadership Award, conferred by the Global Reputation Poll held at the House of Commons UK Parliament. This award acknowledges her significant positive impact on society, widespread influence, and ability to inspire positive change, particularly in Africa. The dual accolades honour her transformative leadership and positive societal influence in Africa.

During the two-day Global Reputation Forum, Kimemia participated in dynamic discussions on women in business and leadership, drawing from her 27 years of experience and her role in elevating Optiva Capital Partners to global prominence. She highlighted the firm’s four core areas of expertise—investment immigration, investment advisory, international real estate, and insurance—underscoring its impact on global access and wealth retention.

In a fireside chat with BBC correspondent Lalita Taylor, Kimemia also shared her leadership philosophy and explored the transformative power of community empowerment, offering valuable insights into her visionary approach to driving change.

Tonye Rex Idaminabo, CEO of Reputation Poll International, emphasized the forum’s mission to celebrate individuals who lead with purpose and integrity and foster meaningful conversations on pressing global issues.

Kimemia’s recognition as a humanitarian and corporate leader solidifies her legacy as a trailblazer inspiring transformative change. Her achievements stand as a beacon for future generations, exemplifying the power of leadership rooted in service and impact.

Other notable recipients of the Global Reputation Poll awards included Busie Matsiko-Andan, president, New York Africa Chamber of Commerce; Robert Muchintha Chabinga, member of Parliament, Republic of Zambia; Edna Frenchwood, Goodwill Ambassador of the State of Georgia, USA; Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, former president of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and General Electric Company.

