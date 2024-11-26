‘Ondo’s election outcome won’t affect global entrepreneurship festival’

The recent gubernatorial election in Ondo State has stirred various discussions, particularly with many asserting that if Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had lost, it would have affected the forthcoming Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) in the state.

“GEF is a global event that transcends regional politics, focusing on empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. The festival’s global nature ensures its continuity, regardless of local election outcomes. It’s only an enemy of youth and development that won’t support such an event he emphasized,” Shina Peller, a board member of Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF), stated.

This year’s event, scheduled to hold from Friday, November 22 to 24, 2024, promises to unite innovative minds from across the globe, with over 5,000 participants and 15,000 attendees expected.

GEF is an international event which focuses on empowering entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for innovation.

Entrepreneurs and investors from around the world will participate and there will be networking opportunities for participants to engage with influential business leaders and establish valuable connections.

Moreover, the E-Village in Akure where the event is holding is a hub for creativity and collaboration, drawing local and international investors.

GEF’s alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly addressing poverty eradication through innovation, underscores its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

With its broad spectrum of activities and expert participation, GEF is poised to become a landmark event in Nigeria and beyond.

As one of the most anticipated entrepreneurial gatherings in Nigeria, GEF aims to unite innovative minds from across the globe.

Speaking with journalists, Peller emphasized that GEF was an international event independent of local political dynamics. “It’s crucial to clarify that GEF is a global event, untethered by local political shifts,” he stated.

This assertion underscores the festival’s role as a global initiative rather than a localized project. With entrepreneurs and investors participating from around the world, GEF seeks to foster collaboration and innovation beyond the confines of any single political context or governance structure.

Peller reassured that governance structure do not dictate the success of the GEF. He noted that the essence of the festival transcends regional politics, focusing instead on empowering entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for innovation.

While the GEF is inherently an annual, global event holding simultaneously in different countries around the world, the benefits derived from this year will be tangible for the people of Ondo State.

According to Peller, the state is ideally positioned to become a gateway for entrepreneurial activities due to its proximity to the world’s first E-Village. This venue is designed to be a vibrant hub for creativity and collaboration, drawing in both local and international investors due to the fact that the location where E-Village in Ondo state is situated, is less than 30 minutes’ drive to both the airport and waterway.

He added that the festival represents a unique opportunity for Ondo residents and Nigerians at large to engage with influential business leaders, gain insights, and potentially establish valuable connections.

“The people of Ondo State due to proximity will be the first beneficiaries of the project,” Peller remarked, highlighting how the festival can catalyze growth and development within the local economy.

Shina Peller’s message is clear: while local elections may influence political atmospheres, they do not define the future of entrepreneurial initiatives like the Global Entrepreneurship Festival.

He, however, seized the opportunity to extend his sincere congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his re-election victory and wish him the best in office.

