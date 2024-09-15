Ondo to establish cancer treatment centre soon -Health Commissioner

Banji Ajaka, commissioner for Health in Ondo State, has announced government’s plan to establish cancer treatment centre in the state.

Ajaka made this announcement in Akure during a programme organised by the State Commissioner for Information, Wale Akinlosotu at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, for State Government officials to give stewardship of their offices.

Specifically, Ajaka said the government’s plan to establish the cancer treatment centre had been concluded and the initiative was birthed as part of the commitment of the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to prioritise the health sector and well-being of residents of the state.

Speaking on the some of the achievements of the ministry since 2021 till date, Ajaka said the state wide campaign and sensitization against drug abuse and misuse to over 25,000 students (both primary and secondary), 500 corps members, 500 pregnant women, 250 road transport workers and over 200 religious worshippers, has reduced the abuse of tramadol by residents as well as its sale.

“Implementation of Abiyamo Maternal and Child Insurance Scheme (Abiyamo Scheme), fully funded by Ondo State Government where pregnant women and under 5 children are fully covered as vulnerable. Till date Abiyamo scheme has recorded over 46,741 beneficiaries (pregnant women & children below 5 years of age),” he said

According to him, total deliveries was 4,265, which includes; 380 twins, 10 triplets, 2 quadruplets and all the services were provided at no cost to the beneficiaries.

“Implementation of Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) for all public servants. Till date, 101,017 enrollees (Public Servants and their dependents) are fully covered. Over 460 surgeries have been performed in less than 2 years under ORANGHIS.

Read also: Stakeholders’ collaboration required to make cancer care affordable – Adaorah Enyi

“Prompt payment of counterpart funds by the Ondo State government has attracted more partners to the state, World Bank is currently supporting the state on IMPACT programme for malaria and Immunization,” he added.

Akinwumi Sowore, the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, who also spoke at the event said a total number of 1,825 Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) had been issued, digitalized and indexed in a digital archive of the Ministry for the residents of the state.

“The ministry has allocated 100 hectares of land for the construction of 1,000 housing units to the Federal Housing Authority in four locations in Ondo state, Akure, Ikare, Ore and Ugbo.

“The office of the Survey-General has produced perimeter survey plans and layouts of 264 hectares across the state as follows: Federal Secretariat Road Akure, behind the Dome, Igodan-lisa Okitipupa, Ugbo/Ugbonla Road, Ore, Ikare and Akure-Owo road.

“Some land disputes had been settled while many more are on-going,” Sowore said.

Ajaka and Sowore, however, thanked the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his leadership, support and strong political- will that have enabled them to achieve these feats in the health and lands and housing sectors.