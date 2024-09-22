Olubadan inaugurates first digital classroom, as company targets 100 in Ibadan, 1000 across Nigeria

In a bid at equipping students, artisans and graduates with adequate technological skills, the first digital classroom has been inaugurated by a tech company in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The project facilitated by FOUND Africa Technology is aimed at creating jobs and reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

The digital classroom, which was unveiled by Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Olubadan of Ibadanland, is targeting 100 digital classrooms to be located in public schools, local government areas and market square in Oyo State before the end of the year, while presently there are 150 students in Oyo State and 150 across Nigeria.

Olajide Aboderin, managing director of the tech firm, who said plans are underway to establish 1000 digital platforms across the country, said that people should be adequately equipped with technological skills in line with global trends.

While saying that students, artisans and graduates must learn the digital aspect of technology, he noted that the world is advancing everyday and Artificial Intelligence is the new technological component, which makes online activities colourful and as such must be taught to all for adequate sufficiency and reliability.

Aboderin said that with technological skills, it would be creating jobs and possibly eradicate unemployment especially within the youthful age bracket.

Emphasising the target of the initiative, which is themed, “Tradition Meets Technology,” the tech company boss stated that Ibadan was chosen as the centre point because the city is known for distinct language and smooth traditional lineage, which have never caused disagreement.

The Olubadan, who was represented at the commissioning by Olasumbo Olakulehin, expressed his delight at the project saying “as we are now in the digital age, bringing this project of digital classroom to Ibadan for the use of students, for young men and women will make them more accessible to use of Internet for knowledge”.

According to the monarch, someone once said that the illiterates of tomorrow will be those who are not computer literate. “So, one needs to have good knowledge of computers, this digital classroom in Ibadan is very welcomed because the project will develop Ibadan more, particularly digitally.

“With the first digital classroom, Ibadan has lived up to its slogan of being the pacesetter, having been the first to house the first skyscraper, the first University Teaching Hospital, the first television station, the first university, among several other monuments,” the royal father concluded.