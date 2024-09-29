Olori Atuwatse III honored with US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The Queen Consort (m) receiving the award.

….Recognised by New York State Assembly for humanitarian efforts

Her Royal Majesty Olori Atuwatse III of Warri Kingdom has received the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and also been recognised by the New York State Assembly for her humanitarian efforts.

US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honor conferred by Americorps and the office of the President of the United States.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr award is in recognition of the Olori ‘s lifelong dedication to community building and humanitarian service.

The award is one of the highest recognitions given to individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to volunteerism and improving lives. Olori Atuwatse III’s philanthropic efforts, particularly through her Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), were cited as a key factor in this recognition.

The Foundation also focuses on education, entrepreneurship, maternal care, and child health, providing scholarships to hundreds of children and empowering women through the Royal Iwere Foundation Skills Institute (RIFSI).

In addition to her charitable work, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom has founded start-ups in the fashion and hospitality sectors and has collaborated with government initiatives to improve women’s lives. Her leadership has drawn international acclaim, extending her influence beyond Nigeria.

A citation from Assemblyman Michael R. Benedetto for New York State Assembly said the Olori is being honored for her contributions to education, community empowerment, and personal development.

In a citation, New York State Assembly said that as a graduate of the London School of Economics, Olori Atuwatse III has utilized her legal and entrepreneurial background to foster social progress.

Her work in ministry, where she inspires others to strengthen their faith and identity, further showcases her transformative leadership. As the wife of His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, Olori continues to uphold the values of her royal household while making a significant impact through her mission to uplift communities.

Her receipt of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award underscores her enduring commitment to service and empowerment, cementing her legacy as a global humanitarian leader.