Olori Atuwatse III awarded ‘Freedom of the City of London’ for transformative leadership role

Olori Atuwatse III, a transformational female leader, philanthropist, and advocate for sustainable development across Africa, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

This is one of the United Kingdom’s most esteemed civic recognitions—a rare honour that celebrates her transformative leadership and her commitment to amplifying Africa’s authentic narratives on the global stage.

The ceremony was held at Guildhall, London.

Historically, this distinction has been conferred upon notable figures including Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Stephen Hawking, and Princess Diana. Olori Atuwatse III now holds the unique position of being the first female African royal to receive this recognition.

A statement to the media stated that “The Freedom of the City of London Award, dating back to 1237, is one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies still in existence today, symbolising a unique bond between the City of London and its most distinguished recipients. This award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society, embodying values of leadership, courage, and philanthropy.”

According to the statement, “As a distinguished advocate for Africa’s development, Olori Atuwatse III, the Queen Consort of Warri, is recognised as a visionary and a trailblazer. Through her initiatives with the Royal Iwere Foundation and Elevate Africa, she has dedicated herself to creating sustainable pathways for growth, poverty alleviation, and social equity in her community and beyond. Her leadership extends to initiatives that inspire resilience and promote innovation across the continent, reflecting her commitment to shaping a prosperous future for Africa.”

In an impassioned speech at a recent event that has since gone viral, Olori Atuwatse III shared her dedication to telling Africa’s authentic stories—narratives of resilience, innovation, and rich culture.

She said: “The Africa we see is a land of boundless potential, and by sharing our stories, we inspire the world to recognise the continent’s true strength and potential.”

She advocated for a redefined global perspective on Africa’s contributions to the world.

In the statement she personally signed, she stated: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London, a recognition that speaks to the power of unity, resilience, and the shared desire for progress. As I stand alongside legendary figures who have each left their mark on history, I am inspired to continue my work to uplift communities, especially in Africa. This award is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the growing importance of Africa on the global stage. I dedicate this to the people of Warri, Nigeria, and to everyone who believes in the transformative power of compassion and leadership.”

Olori Atuwatse III’s receipt of the Freedom of the City of London highlights her role as a champion of Africa’s future, standing alongside icons who have made lasting impacts on the global stage. This recognition further establishes her legacy as a modern African queen who is redefining leadership—combining tradition with a profound vision for sustainable progress and social impact.

About Olori Atuwatse III

Olori Atuwatse III is a visionary African leader and a modern African queen, committed to transformational change across the continent. As a philanthropist, she champions initiatives that empower women, develop youth, and build sustainable communities. Through her work with the Royal Iwere Foundation and Elevate Africa, Olori Atuwatse III seeks to inspire the next generation of African leaders, with a mission to build a prosperous future for all Africans, grounded in the values of resilience, vision, and impactful change.

