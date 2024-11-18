Olatunji-Bello advocates for national day of thanksgiving in Nigeria

L-R: Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, vice chancellor, Lagos State University; Joseph Adeyokunnu, Pastor in charge, RCCG, Region 31; Felicia Adeyokunnu, convener, All-Sisters' African Praise, and Onari Duke, special guest of honour, during the 2024 edition of All-Sisters' African Praise in Lagos.

…As RCCG hosts All Sisters African Praise in Lagos

The vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has advocated for a ‘National Day of Thanksgiving’ in Nigeria, stating that praise offers joy and unity for nation building.

“No matter what you are going through, praise is the antidote – for depression, hypertension, or any burden. When you praise God, He dwells in you and the situation. With Jesus around, all other issues bow,” she said during the 2024 All Sisters African Praise organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 31, in Idimu, Lagos.

She noted that a national day of thanksgiving will serve as a dedicated time for the country to collectively express gratitude, commemorate resilience, and reflect on blessings and progress.

“We need a day where we can just dance and praise God in different locations across the country in spite of our present challenges. God dwells in the praises of his people,” Olatunji-Bello said.

Felicia Adeyokunu, convener, All Sisters African Praise and wife of the pastor in charge of RCCG, Region 31, urged Nigerians to look beyond religious and social divides to seek God’s aid in improving the country, as she enumerated on the power of collective praise in national life.

“If all of Nigeria can praise the Lord, things will get better. I believe there is power in praising the Lord. If everybody can set aside religion and position to praise His name, our economy will improve, and the political landscape will change for the better,” Adeyokunu said.

Read also: How RCCG’s N400m initiative aims to bridge 35% Nigerian youths’ unemployment gap

According to her, the event that aimed to foster unity and invoke divine intervention for Nigeria’s challenges, featured arrays of A-lists gospel artistes including Adeyinka Alaseyori, Lilian Nnaji, Sholly Moore, Titi Euba.

Also, choirs from RCCG provinces sang in different languages, adorned in vibrant traditional attires, captivating the worshippers with their heartfelt melodies and cultural expressions.

She noted that miracles, signs and wonders often happened when people gather to worship God in the beauty of his holiness. “We have seen it happen in our past editions when worshippers at ASAP experience instant healing and the miracle power of God. It has been happening already at this event today.”

Onari Duke, former first lady of Cross River State, reflected on the atmosphere created by the collective worship during the event. “Today’s gathering represents the unified praise of individuals who have been worshiping in their own spaces. Together, the intensity of God’s presence is undeniable.”

She expressed confidence that such heartfelt worship would yield immediate testimonies and a heightened experience of God’s anointing. “Our challenges may appear insurmountable, but we must remember that when all else fails, we must turn to praise. The greatest solution to Nigeria’s problems is found in praising God. Only He has the power to transform this nation’s fortunes for the better.”

Duke underscored the importance of praise in nation building on the back of its path to change lies through divine intervention. “It is clear that only God can turn things around for us. True transformation, one that will make Nigeria a righteous nation can only be achieved through His hand. When every other effort falls short, praise remains our anchor.”

She expressed hope for a future where Nigeria, long plagued by corruption, will be recognised as a righteous nation. “This collective act of praise is a catalyst, a spark that will lead to the transformation we desire,” Duke said.

Share