Mao Ohuabunwa, pro-chancellor and chairman Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, has called on other states of the federation to take a clue from Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, who allocated 20 percent of 2024 and 2025 budgets for the development of education sector.

Ohuabunwa made the call when he led members of the Governing Council and management of University of Port Harcourt on a visit to Otti.

He extolled Otti for his achievements in various sectors in less than two years in office.

“You know when we speak, people would listen, not only in Abia State, not only in Nigeria, even within the ECOWAS Sub-region.

“We’ve seen the (allocation of 20 percent annual budget to education) and we are asking him to do more. I’m not here as a politician, but I’m here, speaking as a Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Port Harcourt which is an Educational institution; so, it’s a way of appreciating him and advising him to do more in the area of Education.

“You know that I’m from this state and I have been part and parcel of the political trajectories of this state from 1999 till now and counting; so, when I tell you anything, it will be difficult for anybody to contradict it. So, what I’m saying is that within 21 months, I think Dr. Alex Otti has done well and he is doing well. What we are saying is that we are encouraging him to do more,” Ohuabunwa said.

Ohuabunwa noted that Otti has distinguished himself in service within the last 21 months as governor and described him as one of the illustrious and prominent alumnus of the University whom the institution is proud of.

He said that the University would collaborate with the administration of Governor Otti in many ways, including granting Abia students access into the university for their academic pursuits.

Ohuabunwa, who said that they came to congratulate the governor on his remarkable achievements in office, having changed the narratives in Abia, noted that Governor Otti’s footprint still stands in the University right from his time in the private sector.

“I’m not just saying this because he is a governor, if you check back during his days in the school and his academic performance, you will know that we are proud of him.

“He distinguished himself in the banking industry and not just distinguishing himself, he identified with the institution, his Alma mater, and we are proud of him.

“So, we want to collaborate with him on a way that he will align with the institution’s quest and zeal to make sure that we are bringing Abia students into the University of Port Harcourt,” Ohuabunwa said.

He used the occasion to invite Governor Otti to the golden jubilee celebration of the University holding later this year.

The Pro-Chancellor said in a bid to close the infrastructural gap, the University would, during the ceremony, set up a 10-billion naira endowment fund.

Otti, while receiving his guests, said that all he had done in the state in the last 21 months were to restore the dignity of the people of Abia.

He congratulated Ohuabunwa on his well-deserved appointment as Pro-Chancellor of his Alma mater and lauded his efforts in making the University stronger.

Otti also congratulated his Alma mater on maintaining 50 years of academic excellence and promised to support the university in many ways in collaboration with other alumni.

