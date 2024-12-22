Ogenyi Place, one of the tallest hotels in Garden City, lights up the arena for Christmas

Christmas seemed to begin early at Ogenyi Place, formerly Le Meridien Hotel in Port Harcourt, believed to be the second tallest hotel in the Garden City.

As early as December 3, 2024, guests and clients were treated to Christmas blues and bright colours rolled out by topmost leadership of the management.

Classical music maetroes were already in the centre of the expansive reception dishing out soulful rhythms with ear-gumming renditions from the collection of the Masters up to Handel.

Soon, choirs from nearby universities and inhouse choir took the stage to mix up the atmosphere with one of the best organists backing them up.

True to their tradition of promptness, Ebikaboere Seimodei (PhD), the General Manager, voluptuous and elegant, breezed into space and declared it is Christmas and that it is for all. She said Christ’s birth is hope for all.

The hotel choir, the Rivers State University choir, and the Chapel of Annunciation Choir from the Uniport all thrilled the fast-gathering audience mostly from members of the Institute of Directors (Chartered).

Soon, a breezy sermon was thrown in by an erudite pastor, Kelechi Chinemerem, who opened all eyes by saying Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus, not the birthday, because no man can confirm the actual date.

He rode on: “Its about unnatural birth. Woman must meet a man but Mary did not meet any man. So, its unnatural. There must be a process. If you go up, you must come down, but if you grow up, you will stay up. Possibility of maturity implies that life requires maturity. If you have relationship with Christ, you pray, if not, you play.”

Patrons tried to digest this exhortation but the ambiance the hotel split into bright lights lit by the top management to mark the kickoff of Christmas in Ogenyi Place, perhaps in all of the Garden City.

Different types of small chops and snacks with the best of wines were flowing around for those who cared to make a catch.

The GM, Seimodei, in the sidelines, spoke the mind of the management. “Today, we are here to celebrate what Christ has done for us, the love, the peace, the hope given to us and that is what we signify in Ogenyi place. We are filled with love, with peace and we want our guests to come in here and feel the spirit of Christ all over the place.

“For my clients, I wish them peace, I wish them joy, I wish them celebrations that as we have come to this season, to this period, that from next year, we will be ushered into a better 2025. I wish all of them a merry Christmas and happy new year, all in advance.”

She took a harder look at Ogenyi Place and said it is the place to be because it is a home away from home. “Ogenyi place is secured, Ogenyi place is a world class hotel, of standard. We believe in standard, we operate based on global standards. So, when you come into Ogenyi Place, you feel secured, everything you want is here.”

She said the management and staff are ready to render excellent service, and nothing short of that.

She added that hospitality is all about excellent service and that they want to create memory. “Every guest who comes in here will experience something they will forever leave to remember. So, we create that memorable experience for our guests.”

On insecurity and the hospitality industry, the GM said: “People say Rivers State is not safe but Rivers State is very safe. I don’t know where that notion is coming from. We’ve never had any incident. The hotel is practically of guests most times of the week so Port Harcourt, Rivers State is a safe place and I want to encourage everyone to come into Port Harcourt and enjoy the garden city. Where else will you spend it if not Ogenyi Place.

On the economy, she said the hotel has been able to ride the storm. “Yes, the economy is somehow challenging but we have managed to weather the storm by giving guests more than value for their money. One thing is having value for money, because if you are coming here, we are not over the bar, we can make sure that every guest within what they can spend get value for that money.”

Supporting the GM, the Director, Onome Okodiha said the season calls for joy and celebration. “It is the yuletide season that brings in the birth of Christ, so we are front runners to enable Port Harcourt and the people of Rivers State expect that it’s going to be a season of enjoyment, happiness, and hospitality as far as the Ogeyi Place is concerned.”

