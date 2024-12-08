Oborevwori’s team storms Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom over Okuama president general’s death in army detention

Senator Ede Dafinone (left) and Pa James Ogboroko (right).

…Promises to ascertain cause of death

…Kingdom appeals for release of five leaders still detained, end to boundary dispute

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Friday, sent a delegation to condole and commiserate with the people of Ewu-Uhrobo Kingdom in Ughelli South LGA over the death of Pa James Oghoroko, the president-general of Okuama Community.

Pa Oghoroko, who was arrested in August this year alongside five other Okuama Community leaders, died this week while in detention at the military facility in Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested in connection with the death of 17 military personnel in Okuama Community on March 14 this year, the killing that also culminated in Nigerian Army bulldozing the community, with residents now living as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The team from the governor was led by Edwin Uzor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Peace-building and Conflict Resolution, Lucky Avweromre, the Executive Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State and other dignitaries.

Uzor and Avweromre in their condolence message, expressed their deep concern and regret over the unfortunate incident and assured the family and leaders of Okuama, Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom of the state government’s concern to ensure the cause of Oghoroko’s death is ascertained, as well as to be part of every necessary step to bring lasting peace to the immediate family, the community and the kingdom.

Responding, Oghoroko Ovigue Julius, eldest son of the late Pa Oghoroko, Edewor Egedegbe, Secretary General of Ewu Clan Development Forum, John Ebireri, Publicity Secretary, Ewu Clan Development Forum and other community leaders present appreciated the government of Delta State under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for his concern towards the people of the community.

They thanked the governor for what he has done so far by keeping to his words.

They requested that the governor increase his efforts at ensuring the release of others still in Nigerian Army detention to forestall further incidents such as this unfortunate one.

They also appealed for the hastening of the process of ensuring permanent peace in Okuama by addressing the land boundary dispute that was the genesis of this crisis.

