Nuges Media urges Nigerians to prioritize safety as festive season sets in

Festive season

An Abuja-based media and advertising agency, Nuges Media, has called on Nigerians to prioritise safety as them move about during this festive season when temptation is always high to through caution in the wind.

The firm notes that this is the time when a multitude of events take place, from house parties to street carnivals, beach hangouts, concerts, weddings, and nightclub gatherings, adding that such a time, in Nigeria, is Detty December.

“Detty December is, arguably, the most used word towards the end of the year. It is also the time for people away from their country home return for family reunions or for other festivities,” Adeyemi Lana, CEO, Nuges Media, explained to BusinessDay at the weekend.

“Unfortunately, this is the time when specific threats and risks arise, bad news like road accidents, and kidnapping are also seen during this period. Celebration pressure may make road users reckless, leading to unfortunate events,” Lana lamented.

He believes that being safe and cautious is everyone’s business, adding that there is so much the government can do when it comes to safety, and there are ones that also lie in the hands of the people to ensure that they are safe and get to their loved ones in one piece.

To ensure safety during this festive season, Lana advised on a few things that could be done to avoid Detty December turning into a Dirty December, including:

Don’t drink and drive: This one is an age-old saying but still remains classic. If you must drink, do not drive, and if you must drive, do not drink, think of your family, how would they cope if anything bad happened to you? We are not wishing any bad luck on you, we are just telling you to behave in a normal way because your family is waiting for you.

Avoid Night Travels: According to the 2024 Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria is currently ranked as the 8th most dangerous country in the world, and the threat is even greater during the festive season. Some people choose to travel in the night, which leaves them at the mercy of armed robbers and kidnappers. Do everything you can to avoid late-night travels.

Take breaks: If you are driving, stop every two hours at a safe location, exit the vehicle, and stretch your legs. It will help prevent fatigue and road-blindness

Remove distractions: Avoid using mobile phones and other portable devices while driving. If you need to take a call, pull over to a safe place first.

Buckle Up: Always wear a seatbelt. It’s the law and it saves life

Maintain your vehicle: Ensure your vehicle is in good condition, with proper brakes, tires, and light. By following these simple tips, we can ensure a clean and sanitized December. Let’s prioritize safety, make responsible choices to protect ourselves, and remember our loved ones are waiting for us.

He explained that ‘They Are Waiting’ is a campaign created by Nuges Media, stressing that it is an initiative that aims to promote safety and responsible behaviour during the festive season and to remind people that they have their loved ones waiting for them at home and so they should apply road safety measures during this season.

“’They Are Waiting’ campaign is part of our ongoing commitment to creating impactful work that makes a difference. By addressing a serious social issue in a creative and compelling way, we hope to inspire positive change and save lives,” Lana assured.

