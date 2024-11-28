NPC embarks on VASA survey in Kogi communities

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced Nigeria Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) to provide insights into the causes of under – five and maternal deaths in the 67 communities in 13 local governments in Kogi State.

Yori Afolabi, federal commissioner, National Population Commission , in the state, disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja on Monday, adding that the exercise will last for one month and is an important health initiative that will have a lasting impact on the well-being of mothers and children across the state and the entire nation.

Afolabi said that the NPC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) is implementing the national wide study in an attempt to build on the previous efforts in 2014 and 2019 in order to provide valuable information that will help shape health policies and interventions to reduce preventable deaths.

“The study is a follow up to the 2023 – 2024 Nigeria Demographic and health survey that was concluded this year .we will be going back to the NDHS households to ask for information that will help the government understand and plan to address the biomedical and social causes of death of children and under age 5 and women of reproductive age,” he said.

“The study will collect essential data on both maternal and child mortality, focusing on the social and health related factors that contribute to these traffic losses.

“Field work for the study will be conducted in 67 selected communities throughout Kogi State from November 17 to December 17, 2024.

“Our trained data collectors will visit households to conduct interviews with family members, gathering information that will help us understand the circumstances surrounding maternal and child deaths”.

