NOA begins sensitisation campaign on national values charter

Tessy Nnalue, Director, National Orientation Agency and Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, Akwa Ibom State Director of the Agency during a press conference to mark the commencement of the national values charter sensitization campaign

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a sensitisation campaign on the National Values Charter to promote a united and prosperous Nigeria based on respect for tolerance, understanding, democracy and good governance.

The National Values Charter is divided into two broad sections comprising the Nigerian promise and the citizen’s code. The Nigerian promise consists of promises made by the country and represented by all elected and appointed leaders, which are equality, democracy, peace and security, inclusivity, employment, entrepreneurship, among others.

Similarly, the Citizen’s code comprises commitment to the Nigerian states and fellow citizens, which are discipline, duty of care, tolerance and respect, leadership and transparency as well as environmental awareness, among others.

Tessy Nnalue, director, orientation and behaviour modification of the agency, stated this during the commencement of the sensitisation campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, adding that the values charter represents a blueprint for a united, prosperous and harmonious Nigeria.

Nnalue, who represented Lanre Issa Onilu, director general of the agency, said that the National Values Charter also touched on “our reverse to the old National Anthem ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee”, which she said is a symbol of our shared identity and heritage.

“Its lyrics remind us of a duty to promote peace, unity and progress,’’ she said.

According to her, NOA will sensitise Nigerians on the National Values Charter by promoting civic education and awareness, engage stakeholders in value orientation and foster partnership for national development.

Nnalue called on Nigerians to join in embracing diversity and promote tolerance, respect the dignity and worth of every individual and uphold democracy and the rule of law.

In his remarks, Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, Akwa Ibom State director of the agency, said that the current administration has initiated several policies and programmes to address the country’s socio-economic challenges, adding that the introduction of the students loans scheme, the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund and the removal of fuel subsidy were some of the economic initiatives to ensure economic reforms and growth.

He also identified the presidential compressed natural gas initiative, establishment of conversion centres to promote the use of compressed natural gas, micro-economic reforms focusing on improved investment, revenue generation and economic growth as some of the other reforms.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy has made it possible for funds to be directed towards critical sectors like healthcare, education and infrastructure and security while the unification of the foreign exchange market to reflect the actual value of the Naira has boosted investors’ confidence.

He said that the federal government has committed N50 billion as conditional grants to nano business across the country to empower one million small businesses, foster entrepreneurship and economic growth.

He also disclosed that N100 billion has been made available for the CNG rollout programme to promote the use of compressed natural gas, reducing reliance on traditional fuels and enhancing environmental sustainability.

Share