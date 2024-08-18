NMA advocates for multisectoral approach to tackle emerging diseases in Borno

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Borno State branch has emphasised the need for a multisectoral approach to the management of emerging and re-emerging ailments of public health importance in the state.

The NMA urged for a partnership with the State Ministry of Health, especially during this post-insurgency era of recovery and development that the health sector is currently undergoing.

These were contained in the communique signed by Yakubu Mohammed El-Yakub, the branch chairman, at the end of its Annual General Meeting held at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

The Congress appreciated the laudable achievement of the Borno State government, particularly in the area of health infrastructure.

“Partnership between NMA and the Borno State government at this stage, as Borno is approaching full recovery and consolidating on many fronts, is of paramount importance; therefore, all hands must be on deck to actualise this.

“There is an absolute need to strengthen the level of coordination, as this will go a long way in combating the rise in cases of emerging and re-emerging diseases within the state. A multidisciplinary approach is non-negotiable,” he said.

The Congress, therefore, called on the state government to implement the new hazard allowance, the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and other entitlements for effective service delivery.

“We noted with dismay the effect of inflation on its members and described it as unbearable, particularly for doctors working with the state services, as the new hazard allowance, the revised CONMESS, and other entitlements are yet to be implemented.

Our Correspondent reports that the State Branch of NMA also conducted its election and new executives was elected who will pilots the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The elected executives including Yakubu Mohammed El-Yakub, chairman; Muhammad Abba Fugu, vice chairman, and Abubakar Kaka Sanda, secretary.

Others include Mustapha I. Mustapha, assistant secretary; Abubakar M. Askira as treasurer; Mohammed Goni, financial secretary; Suleiman Muhammad Farusi, publicity secretary; Musa Isa Ibrahim, social and welfare officer; Bukar Bakki, ex-officio I, and Kaka Mahdi Gazali, ex-officio II.