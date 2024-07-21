NIMASA rescues 19 from fire onboard drilling platform in Forcados

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it rescued 19 crew members from a fire incident onboard an oil drilling platform near the Forcados Terminal in Niger Delta on Thursday July 18.

According to Edward Osagie, head of public relations at NIMASA, the officials of the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordinating Center (RMRCC) Lagos, received signals that Britania U, a drilling platform was under distress at Ajakpa Field, (OML 90), 10.77 nautical miles South of Forcados Terminal in Delta State.

He said all 19 crew members onboard the ill-fated Britania U drilling platform were successfully rescued from the vessel.

Osagie said NIMASA collaborated with other responding agencies to ensure the safe evacuation of the crew and other exposed persons during the incident.

Read also: Mandilas building: 5 ways to avert fire incidents in Nigerian markets

On his part, Dayo Mobereola, director general of NIMASA, said the agency has set up an incident command center in the office of the NIMASA’s Executive Director Operations, to prepare an effective situation-based response plan against oil spillage or other incidents affecting the marine environment and safe navigation.

Mobereola also said the Agency’s Marine Accident Investigation Unit has launched an investigation into the direct and remote causes of the unfortunate mishap in line with its mandate under the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.

He said the outcome of the investigation would be published and recommendations arising from it would be implemented.