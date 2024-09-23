Tuberculosis (TB) remains a global health challenge and is a leading infectious killer worldwide. The need for continuous evaluation of TB treatment outcomes becomes more imperative amid a global economic meltdown substantially impacting resource-limited settings.

Despite the severe public health risk posed by tuberculosis, TB, over 80 per cent of the Nigerian population remains unaware of the disease’s signs and symptoms, significantly hampering control efforts.

Disclosing the alarming statistics at the IMPACT 4TB Phase 2 Project event, hosted by the AURUM Institute and UNITAID, the Coordinator of the Lagos State TB, Leprosy, and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme, Olusola Sokoya, who stated that treatment and diagnosis of TB was free said in 2023 alone, over 18,000 people were diagnosed with TB in Lagos.

Presenting the keynote address at the 3-day media training with the theme: “Strengthening Media Partnership and Collaboration for TB Control in Lagos State, Sokoya lamented that only 30 per cent of the Nigerian population is aware of signs and symptoms of TB.

He expressed deep concern about the low level of awareness, pointing out that, although TB continues to be a prevalent health issue, only 25 per cent of the population can identify its signs, making it extremely difficult to control the spread of the disease.

Sokoya referenced the 2022 Global TB Report, which highlighted that 2.9 million TB cases were missed globally, with Nigeria among the five countries accounting for over 50% of these.

He disclosed that Nigeria currently ranks 6th globally and 1st in Africa for TB prevalence with 11 percent of cases undetected.

“To successfully combat TB, at least 80-90 percent of the population must be educated on its symptoms,” Sokoya stressed.

“However, with current awareness levels sitting at only 25 per cent, Nigeria is trailing far behind in efforts to contain this disease.”

The event, spanning three days, aimed to foster stronger media collaboration to boost public awareness and empower Nigerians with the knowledge to detect and prevent TB. Sokoya emphasised that without major improvements in public awareness, the goal of eliminating TB in Nigeria would remain elusive.

While TB often thrives in conditions of poverty, overcrowding, and poor nutrition, it can affect anyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, especially those in close contact with infected individuals. Sokoya urged stakeholders to scale up educational campaigns that target all segments of society.

In addition to awareness, Nigeria is advancing its diagnostic capabilities by introducing the 38 GeneXpert machines, a cutting-edge tool that uses gene analysis to detect TB. Currently, the 38 GeneXpert machines are operational in 32 sites across the country, enhancing the nation’s ability to diagnose the disease.

On the TB situation in Lagos, Sokoya, who stated that treatment was free, put the prevalence rate of TB in Lagos at 332/100,000 population while the incidence rate is 219/100,000 population.

He said a total of 31, 459 (50,00018541) 65 per cent cases were missed in 2023 and 18,541 cases were detected in the same year.

As Lagos and Kano continue to record the highest number of TB cases, the event highlighted the urgent need for intensified public awareness campaigns.

He urged media practitioners to play a pivotal role in informing the public and helping reduce TB’s spread across the country.