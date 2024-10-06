Nigeria’s challenges will be tackled if leaders focus on improving lives – Akobundu

…Distributes 3,000 bags of fertiliser

Austin Akobundu, a senator, representing Abia Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, has stated that Nigeria’s economic and security challenges would be tackled if the country’s elected and appointed leaders focus mainly on improving the lives of their constituents by delivering the desired dividends of democracy.

Akobundu stated this at his country home, Oloko, Ikwuano LGA, while flagging off the distribution of over 3,000 bags of fertilizer to farmers in the six local government areas of Abia Central.

He warned political actors whose stock in trade was to attack and insult those serving their people diligently instead of showing evidence of service to their people, to desist from such despicable act.

The senator listed a number of developmental projects he had embarked upon since November 15, 2023 when he was sworn in and announced that contractors would soon start work on various sites of his planned skill acquisition centres in each of the six local government councils of the Senatorial District.

He pointed out that lands for the take-off projects are now ready.

According to him, the priority is focus on delivering quality representation and service to his constituents, noting that anyone who claimed that he was not visible in his Senatorial District or not providing the needed dividends of democracy was optimally challenged and needed an ophthalmologist urgently.

Akobundu enumerated the projects he had executed since his inauguration as Senator in November 15, 2023 to include: distribution of palliatives, provision of fully paid three-year scholarship/sponsorship for 113 NTI students and scholarship for indigent students in tertiary institutions under his foundation.

Others included, ICT training for 1,000 youths of the district, training of some youths on tailoring and agric products ventures and provision of sewing machines including start-up grants to them.

The senator, who is also deputy chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, assured the people of Abia Central that he would continue to ensure that anything due for them would always get to them.

He charged his legislative coordinators and party leaders to ensure that the fertilizers get to the women and other genuine farmers in their LGAs.

He used the opportunity to announce that very soon solar street lights would be delivered to constituents through his “Abia Central Must Glow initiative”.

Henry Nwoha, senior special assistant to the senator on agriculture, earlier eulogised Akobundu for bringing innovation and capacity in representation, adding that Abia Central had become an agricultural hub in the entire South East geopolitical zone because of Akobundu’s agricultural revolution.

Sam Njoku, deputy chairman, Senator Akobundu Advisory Council, Ihezuoke Ufomba, PDP chairman, Osisioma Ngwa LGA, and Aziaku Alaribe, women coordinator of his foundation, in their separate speeches, praised Akobundu for his quality representation and services to his constituents, even as they encouraged farmers in the rural areas of Abia Central to make good use of the farm inputs.

The highlights of the event were the inspection of the bags of fertilizers by the senator as well as movement of the trucks to the various LGAs of Abia Central for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

