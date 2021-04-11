‘Nigerians must collaborate beyond political divide to save the country from collapse’

His Eminence, Emmanuel Josiah Udofia, primate, The African Church in this interview with SEYI JOHN SALAU spoke on the recent security crisis in the South East and the socio-economic challenges facing the nation. He also urged political leaders to unite for national development and inclusive growth. Excerpt:

The Southeast has been unstable since the beginning of the year and it appears the political class is failing; do you think it is time for the church leadership to step in and take charge?

We are in a democratic government; what the church can only do now, which I believe the church is doing is for the church to continue to pray for the peace of Nigeria and in particular those states where we have some challenges. The problem we are having in this country is not that we are not praying; but you will agree with me that most of the problems are being caused by the political class. What we can do to make sure we minimise or stop this kind of happenings is to advise all members of our political class to love one another; to forgive one another and to work in collaboration with one another and be united for a common purpose. I think this will go a long way in making peace reign in every part of this country.

Politicians may agree for a common goal; what about their footsoldiers?

Again, most of these boys who are causing these problems were being sponsored; hired by the political class and along the line so many of them were abandoned because they were being recruited to assist the politicians get to where some of them are now. So, once they are in office they are no longer able to take care of those youths, and what they were giving to them are not being given now. The end result is that most of them resort to all these problems we are having now and some of them are being sponsored to cause all of these kind of trouble. So, I strongly pray and plead with the political class to shift their differences and work together in harmony – our states, local governments and the country will be happier and better for it.

Considering the growing level of insecurity across the country; what will be your advice to the new IG of police?

My message to the new IG is number 1: to acknowledge God who put him there; if he acknowledges God as the one who put him there; then that God will give him direction. God will give him guidance because the Bible says by strength shall no man prevail, and again the Bible says it is not he who wills or he who runs, but of God who shows mercy. If the new IG looks at the whole situation and admits that humanly there is nothing he can do and then requires help of God – I want to tell you the sky is not even the limit of his success. But, having said that again as human he should sit down and deal with the root causes of all these problems because unless he deals with the root he might not be able to curb them. I will also ask him to be prayerful because for anybody to come to say he wants to lead Nigeria – he must be somebody that has God behind him or her. Anything short of that is going to be from one trouble to another; though am not predicting that – but the moment we think we can handle every situation by armoury without God; I don’t think we can succeed.

The pandemic could not hold the church down this year; like it happened last year. How do you feel with the latest development?

As a Christian community and Christian body, we thank God for what the Lord has done in Nigeria because even as at now in most countries they are not allowed to gather in crowds or meet in public places. But in Nigeria by the grace of God this year we were able to gather in our different congregations and by the grace of God; God has been caring, protecting and preserving us. So, this year, by the grace of God all our programmes have been so successful. So, we give God the glory as compared to last year when everybody was staying indoors and only few people were allowed to organise programmes. Last year, some churches were not organising programmes at all; but this year by the grace of God the ban has been lifted and so many things are being done by different denominations.

Where do you stand on the Covid-19 vaccine?

For now, I cannot say categorically that taking COVID-19 vaccine is wrong. I am not a scientist and I have not heard anything from the people that have taken to say that; so, for now, I cannot say taking the vaccine or being vaccinated is a wrong thing to do. Many people have said the vaccine has been tested and proven to be good; so, I do not want to say anything I do not know about.

What is your message to the Christian community and Nigerians in general?

My message to the Christian community and to the entire world is that we should be hopeful in God and know that God is our creator, and we should reverence him. We should honour him and surrender our lives to him through his son Jesus Christ. Secondly, we should love one another. Loving one another involves forgiving one another; then loving one another involves working in unity and also involves looking for the wellbeing of others, not being selfish; not being self centred because if we don’t show the love to human beings that we are seeing with our naked eyes, then we can never claim to love God. We love God when we love our fellow human beings – we love God when we do the needful and obey the scriptures. If we do not help the brethren that are in need; we refuse to help them, we are not practising what the Bible has thought us. Therefore, I charge every Nigerian to be his or her brother’s keeper and make sure we work in collaboration to help one another.