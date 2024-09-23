Nigerian varsities are working in the shadows of death – Omole

…Urges Nigerian academic to criticise policies inimical to national development

Ayodeji Omole, pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has said that the Nigerian University was under siege and currently “working in the shadows of death.”

Omole, a professor, maintained that the university system has been captured and held hostage by many government policies, especially since the advent of the so-called “civil rule.”

Delivering the 561 inaugural lecture of the University of Ibadan, titled ‘Working in the shadows of death,’ a former ASUU chairman, Omole said that unless something urgent is done to stop government attacks on Nigeria’s educational system, the system will die faster than anticipated

“More than ever before, the Nigeria University system is under siege and therefore working in the shadows of death. If nothing drastic is done to stop the various attacks from government and its agencies, the system will die faster than anticipated. The University system is captured and has been held hostage by many government policies, especially since the advent of the so called ‘civil rule.’”

He took a swipe at various civilian administrations who he said foisted anti-intellectual policies on the education system in the country.

According to the Professor of Forest Engineering, “Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). IPPIS is a mismatch with university work structure. It is incompatible with the academic calendar, and a clear violation of the University Act. Therefore, it is illegal. Only in Nigeria is the database of scholars surrendered to foreign agencies in the name of cutting costs. The effects of this are threatening the very existence of the University system in Nigeria today because it is now impossible for universities to recruit even cleaners.

“The proposed imposition of Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) by the National Universities Commission (NUC) is another policy that will kill Nigerian Universities, faster than expected,” the University don said.

While expressing sadness that the University of Ibadan Senate also caved in from its stance on the CCMAS introduction, Professor Omole lamented that the rigid standardisation will limit universities’ ability to innovate and design programmes to meet societal needs; because local content and flavour are ignored.

As a former ASUU Chairman at the University of Ibadan, Omole who appreciated the efforts of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its quest for enhancing qualitative public education for children of the masses in Nigeria noted that “every financial gain the university system has been able to make is as a result of the struggles of ASUU.”

To ensure sustainable development, Professor Omole harped on the need “for government and other stakeholders to ensure fair and adequate compensation for all workers, fostering a motivated workforce that is fully engaged in the pursuit of national progress.”

He said: “Slave wages severely undermine the commitment of workers to national development and have broad, damaging effects on a country’s economic, social, and political fabric. Underfunding in Nigerian universities has led to a range of problems that affect the quality of education, research, and overall institutional performance. This has manifested in the form of deterioration of infrastructure, poor facilities, brain drain/loss of talent, labour/student unrest, erosion of university autonomy, low morale among staff, decline in global ranking and reputation. These affect productivity, commitment, and willingness to engage in advanced research or innovative teaching methods.

“In summary, the under-funding of Nigerian universities is a significant barrier to the advancement of education, research, and national development. Addressing these issues requires increased investment in higher education, better financial management, and strategic policies that prioritize the long-term sustainability and improvement of the university system. Poor remuneration in Nigerian universities has far-reaching consequences for the future of the university system, affecting its ability to deliver quality education, retain talent, and contribute to national development.”