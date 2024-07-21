Nigerian Onuoha appointed cabinet member Streetpride, Public Safety & Leisure in UK

Ndukwe Onuoha, a Nigerian advertising executive and renowned spoken word poet, has been appointed as the new cabinet member for Streetpride, Public Safety & Leisure in Derby City Council, UK.

This appointment follows his historic election as the first African councillor for Mackworth and New Zealand Ward in Derby City, UK, under the Labour Party last year.

On his personal statement posted on his social media handles, he said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed as the Cabinet member for Streetpride, Public Safety & Leisure in Derby City Council. I can’t wait to get stuck in and deliver Derby Labour Party’s manifesto promise for Derby.”

Onuoha extended his gratitude to the residents of Mackworth and New Zealand Ward for electing him as a councillor, and to Council Leader Cllr Nadine Peatfield for her trust in his capabilities.

“Many thanks to the amazing people of Mackworth and New Zealand Ward for electing me as a councillor, and to Council Leader Cllr Nadine Peatfield for asking me to serve in this capacity,” he added.

Onuoha’s success in the election is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving the community. His journey to becoming a councillor began when he moved to the United Kingdom in 2021. He settled in Derby and quickly became actively involved in the local community, joining the Labour Party and campaigning in local and national elections.

In 2022, Onuoha decided to run for councillor in Mackworth and New Zealand Ward, successfully securing the Labour Party’s ticket. He campaigned on a platform of promoting diversity, economic growth, supporting local businesses, and improving public services. His leadership experience and commitment to community service made him a popular candidate, and he won the election by unseating an incumbent and gaining an additional seat for the Labour Party in Derby City Council.

Committed to serving all residents of Derby, Onuoha emphasized his dedication to making the city a place everyone can be proud of. “My job is to serve the residents of the City, no matter who they voted for, to deliver a Derby we can all be proud of.”

In the coming days, Onuoha noted he plans to engage with fellow councillors to understand the priorities for their respective wards. This approach reiterates his belief in placing the city’s interests above politics.

“City before politics,” Onuoha stated.

Onuoha’s election as a councillor is a significant achievement, not just for him but for the Nigerian and African community in the UK.