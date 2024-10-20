Nigerian cybersecurity team finishes 3rd in ECOWAS Hackathon

After 30 hours of intense competition, the Nigerian Cybersecurity team, Error, finished in third position in the 3rd ECOWAS Hackathon hosted in Abuja by the ECOWAS Commission.

The three-member team is made up of Ikeh Augustine, Ige Paul and Mark Uche with Ezekiel Inyele Victor as the team leader. The Nigerian team finished in second position in the first edition of the ECOWAS Hackathon hosted by Benin Republic and came third in the second edition hosted by Togo in 2023.

The team from Cote d’Ivoire “ShellxRoot” emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the ECOWAS Hackathon, hosted in Abuja, securing first place with a total of 510 points and successfully capturing five flags.

According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, the regional cybersecurity event, which began at 12pm and concluded at 6pm Nigerian time, saw the participants from across West Africa compete in a series of challenging “Capture the Flag” exercises aimed at testing their cybersecurity skills.

In a closely fought contest, Benin’s team “M3V7R” finished in second place, while Beata Hannah Bangura was recognized as the best female competitor, showcasing exceptional talent and skill throughout the competition.

The top three teams, along with the best female participant, were awarded certification vouchers sponsored by ECOWAS, laptops from NITDA, and cash prizes. Additionally, the remaining nine teams were acknowledged with cash rewards for their participation in the regional exercise.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, Mr. Sédiko Douka, congratulated the participants of the 3rd ECOWAS Hackathon, commending the high level of professionalism displayed by the young professionals during the 30-hour competition.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Douka emphasized the importance of staying updated with the latest cybersecurity challenges and techniques, urging participants to continue honing their skills.

“The hands-on experience you have gained here will strengthen your skillset immensely,” he stated, encouraging teams to keep advancing their expertise in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

The Commissioner also reaffirmed ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and building a resilient cyber space in West Africa, contributing to global efforts to protect digital assets and privacy.

“By enhancing the cyber workforce, ECOWAS is contributing to the region’s stability and security. In an age where cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, it’s crucial to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.

According to the statement, the ECOWAS Hackathon, which took place during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, continues to underline the significance of cybersecurity in West Africa, fostering collaboration and innovation among the region’s brightest minds.

It added that the 3rd edition of the ECOWAS Hackathon which officially opened on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 in Abuja, bringing together 44 young tech-savvy individuals, aged 18-35, from 11 ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania, to compete in a 30 hours catch the flag Hackathon, where participants are expected to find as many flags as possible within the stipulated time frame, the CTF is a tool that used for developing and refining cybersecurity skills.

It explained that the 30 hours event, organised by ECOWAS in collaboration with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on behalf of the Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, is pivotal for West Africa’s digital economy and aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and learning, which are key drivers of growth and development

The annual competition, focused on boosting cybersecurity technology in West Africa, offers a unique platform for young talents to showcase their skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities in a controlled and ethical environment.

The participants are expected to present innovative solutions to the ever-evolving challenges in cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, Mr. Sédiko Douka, who declared the hackathon officially open urged the young tech enthusiasts to embrace the spirit of good sportsmanship, while reaffirming ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening cybersecurity across the region.

“We are committed to nurturing the digital potential of our youth, ensuring that West Africa remains competitive in the global digital economy,” Mr. Douka stated. He emphasised the importance of collective efforts to secure the region’s cyberspace.

The ECOWAS Hackathon has become an essential platform for identifying and promoting young tech talents in West Africa, with participants expected to push the boundaries of innovation and contribute to the region’s cybersecurity resilience.

