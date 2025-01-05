Nigeria will experience God’s exceptional touch in the New Year – Bishop Odedeji

Anglican Bishop, diocese of Lagos West, James Olusola Odedeji

The Anglican Bishop of Diocese of Lagos West, James Olusola Odedeji has urged Christians to use the name of Jesus in their daily living, assuring that Nigeria will experience God’s exceptional touch in the New Year.

Odedeji made this known while congratulating Nigerians in his New Year message titled, ‘the implication of Jesus’ name’, at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church, Ikeja Lagos and stressed the need for Christians to know who they are in Christ.

“It is the name of Jesus that has brought us together as one. It does not matter where you come from. But that name is a unifying factor for us as believers. It does not matter how angry you are, you must be reminded that the name of Jesus connotes unity and we must ensure that things work together.”

Odedeji emphasised the need for the Church to be united while noting that the name of Jesus is what brings every believer together. He however observed however that many Christians have not been using the name the way they should.

“There is authority in the name of Jesus. His name symbolises the ultimate authority over creation, over death. When we use the name of Jesus in prayers, we do it with the recognition of calling on one who has authority over everything.

“The name of the Lord is a strong tower, the righteous run into it and they are saved. It is at the mention of the name of Jesus that every knee will bow,” he said.

Odedeji said further that the name of Jesus has transformative power. According to him, the identity of the believer is transformed through the name of Jesus. “When we call the name of Jesus we must call it with boldness. We may be alone. But we are not lonely because he is always with us.”

