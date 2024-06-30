Nigeria to host 10th Baptist International Conference July 5

Nigeria is set to host the 10th Baptist International Conference on Theological Education (BICTE) from 5-7 July, 2024.

The conference will also witness the annual gathering of Baptist World Alliance (BWA), which is the global umbrella body for Baptist family organisation in Nigeria for the first time.

The annual conference is scheduled to be held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos and at the Baptist International Convention Centre (BICC) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Israel Adelani Akanji, president, Nigerian Baptist Convention, stated that the Nigeria Baptist family is pleased to host the global Baptist Family to deepen fellowship and bond among the members.

He disclosed that hosting the global Baptist members is intended to leverage the impact of Baptist mission work in Nigeria.

According to him, the BWA, which comprises 51 million people in 130 countries and 253 member bodies, are unified by a primary mission to impact the world for Christ.

He disclosed further that the event is expected to offer Baptists across the globe an opportunity to connect through worship, prayer, learning, relationship, building and shared ministry experience.