Nigeria needs leaders that are genuinely concerned about effect of its policies – Bishop Akinola

Archbishop-designate, Taiwo Akinola

…To be ordained Archbishop on November 10

Taiwo Akinola, the presiding bishop of Rhema Christian Church & Towers (RCC&T) has reiterated the call for people-centric economic policies that focuses on alleviating the plight of the citizenry, saying Nigeria needs a leader that is genuinely concerned about its economic policies.

“It is our well-considered opinion that the solution to these problems is in a leadership that is genuinely concerned about the effect of its policies on the people and the overall impacts on the nation’s economy,” Akinola said during a press conference of the 33rd Rhema World Convention 2024, themed, ‘Exceeding Grace’ held at the church headquarters in Sango-Ota on Thursday October 31, 2024.

The convention, which commences today November 3, is expected to run daily till Sunday November 10 2024. The occasion will also mark the formal installation of Akinola as the new Archbishop of Rhema Christian Church.

According to bishop Akinola, the government should redesign some of its policies that are glaringly reducing the people to beggarly living and abject poverty. He said that some of the significant economic reforms which began in 2023 have caused the Naira to suffer a massive devaluation, broadly aligning the currency with its black-market rate.

“While the Federal Government has expressed its good intentions in revamping the economy, we urge them to be more people-oriented in the choice and timing of economic strategies,” Akinola said, warning that Nigeria’s unemployment rate is becoming alarming, and largely contributes to current crime rate.

He further appealed to the government to urgently restructure Nigeria’s economic system to address the current youth unemployment, brain drain and their resultant effects on the country’s future.

According to him, the government needs to develop a sincere courage to fight corruption, tribalism and cronyism, in addressing the issue of unemployment in the interests of a better future for the country at large.

Read also: Many Nigerians suffer abroad because they did not seek God’s approval before going there – Bishop Akinola

“The future of Nigeria lies with the youth as they are one of the society’s main agents of change and progress. But, sadly, the future of our youth is being destroyed through lack of adequate employment opportunities and enabling the environment for them to thrive in various critical areas,“ Akinola said.

Speaking on his ordination as the Archbishop, Akinola said, „during the closing ceremonies of this year’s convention, on the 10th of November, my humble self will also be formally installed as a Charismatic Archbishop superintending Rhema Christian Church, Christ Global Network (CGN) and International Communion of Charismatic and Apostolic Ministers (ICCAM).

“May I note that I had been proclaimed Archbishop-designate, nine years ago in November, 2015 by our revered Prelate, Archbishop Dr. Joseph Olanrewaju Obembe, of blessed memory. However, the installation had been set aside till now but it is now being brought forth at the instance and the timing of the Holy Ghost,“ Akinola said.

However, in adding his voice to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Akinola called for an end to global terrorism, by imploring governments and armed groups to pull back from hostilities, in the name of God and in sheer respect for common humanity.

“The continued conflict in the Middle East comprising Israel, Iran, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, and some others armed groups in Syria and Iraq should also generate deep concern for global authorities and indeed everyone.

“While tempers remain unassuaged, casualties are increasing daily even among civilian populations, and several millions of internally displaced people face an acute state of vulnerability, unthinkable hardship, diseases and irreparable carnage.

“In general, I also appeal to the big global powers like NATO and USA, China, and even the recently emerging BRICS, to start some forms of dialogue with a view to finding a way to resolve these conflicts in the interest of humanity,” Akinola appealed.

Share