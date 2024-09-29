Niger Delta ex-agitators warn against October 1 protests

…As Governor Oborevwori calls for prayer for Nigeria

About 30,000 ex-Niger Delta agitators have joined in the growing number of individuals distancing themselves from the planned #EndBadGovernance Protests billed for October 1, when the nation celebrates its 64th Independence anniversary

This comes days after a group that identified itself as Niger Delta Women took same position.

The ex-agitators, who spoke through their leaders at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Presidential Amnesty Programme led by Dennis Otuaro, in Warri, Delta State, called on the people of the Niger Delta region to avoid protests ahead of the October 1, assuring that the region’s challenges would be addressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The youths disclosed this at the end of the three-day stakeholders’ forum held on Friday at KFT hall in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State

Otuaro on his part urged the people of the region to resist any calls for protests, emphasizing that the peace and stability of the Niger Delta lie in the hands of its residents.

Otuaro harped on the importance of maintaining peace in the region, noting that constructive engagement with the government remains the best way to achieve progress and development.

“The East-West Road, is a major artery in the Niger Delta, has been awarded to a Chinese company, and anytime soon, they will resume work.

“The President means well for the Niger Delta, and we must support his efforts to bring development to our region.

“The Niger Delta people will not be part of any protest. The problems of the Niger Delta will be resolved by the President, but it is up to us to ensure our region is not used as a base for protests,” Otuaro stressed.

Similarly, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on the citizenry to continue to pray for the sustainable peace and unity of the country.

Oborevwori made the call at a special Jumat service held on Friday at the Central Mosque, Cable Point, Asaba, where Moslem faithful gathered in large numbers, to pray for the country

Represented by the Chairman, Delta State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Auwal Tukur, the governor, noted that Nigerians were passing through difficult times, expressing optimism that with prayers, the nation could overcome its current challenging situation.

He disclosed that his administration was doing its best to mitigate the hardship faced by residents of the state through the faithful implementation of its people -oriented policies and programmes in line with his MORE Agenda for Deltans.

While underscoring the importance of peace, he enjoined residents of the state to continue to promote peaceful coexistence in order to create an ambience that would stimulate the sustainable growth and development of the state.

“So, I am using this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to pray for our dear country. Everybody knows that we are in a hardship situation but I believe that with prayers, we can overcome this hardship.

“We should continue to live together as one Nigeria that we truly are by promoting peaceful coexistence among different ethnic nationalities in the state and the country at large so as to fast track socio-economic growth and development of the state,” the governor added.

During the Jumat service, the Chief Imam of Asaba, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Katsina, who spoke through an interpreter, Bawa Abdullahi, stressed on the importance of peace, even as he prayed Almighty Allah to give the nation enduring peace and a robust economy that would bring succour to Nigerians.