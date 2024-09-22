New-look National Arts Theatre: Putting art, culture back on the map

With an exterior shaped like a military hat and standing about 31 meters tall on over 5 acres of land, the multipurpose Nation Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, is truly a national pride.

Constructed by the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon and completed in 1976 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, the theatre drew global attention with the hosting of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77) in January 1977, its biggest event ever.

At its opening 47 years ago, it ranked the largest in Africa, bigger than that of Durban and Cape Town, both in South Africa, with its 4000-seater main bowl featuring a collapsible stage, three (3) cinema halls with a combined capacity of 1,000, all equipped with facilities for simultaneous translation of eight languages, among other world class facilities.

Sadly, a few years later, light stopped shining from the theatre, which is the primary centre for the performing arts in Nigeria, due to negligence, lack of maintenance, bureaucracy, among other challenges that allowed it to rot and consequent invasion by hoodlums.

However, hope has risen for the national monument as restoration work by the Bankers’ Committee is nearing completion. The renovation exercise commenced in July 2021 following approval by the Federal Government and the subsequent handover of the national edifice to the Bankers’ Committee, and since then, the Committee has never relented at its efforts at restoring the ‘national pride’.

As at today, the theatre is wearing a new look; a development, which is exciting the Bankers’ Committee, stakeholders and lovers of the arts, as well as true Nigerians.

On a physical assessment of the renovation, the 4,000-seater main bowl, over 3,000-seater banquet hall, 2-nos. exhibition halls, and 3-nos. cinemas have all been restored with modern facilities.

Also, the VIP spaces, actors’ changing rooms, industrial kitchen, over 300 new toilet cubicles have been installed, clinic, fire station, lobbies within the four National Theatre entrances and extensive roof repairs, are part of the renovation so far.

Furthermore, the entire Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system was replaced, fire safety standards upgraded, power, water supply and sewage systems were all replaced. The interior design with the installations of Audio Video Lighting (AVL) were upgraded, world stage engineering system, 17 lifts including dumb waiters, solar power, new furniture for spaces and restoration of artworks, including those on the internal wall panels and the building façade, are all in place now.

But the more exciting thing is the fact that during a recent tour of the new-look theatre, the Bankers’ Committee assured on its commitment to completing the renovation works and upgrade of the facilities at the complex.

Explaining the rationale for restoring the glory of the iconic asset, the Bankers’ Committee noted that its efforts would unlock opportunities for the youth in the creative sector, leading to job creation, income generation, foreign exchange generation, thereby developing a creative and entertainment centre with much needed community spaces for Nigerians.

According to Segun Agbaje, group chief executive officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. (GTCo), who spoke on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee on the restoration exercise, the concerted effort is intentional to give the creative industry platform to soar more and the youth to become more productive. “I don’t think there are many countries in Africa that have the talent that we have in entertainment and the arts. All you can do when you have talented people is to give them a platform to showcase their best. We will try to give a platform where Nigerians who are in my opinion the best, have a chance to show the world that they are the best,” Agbaje said.

The Nigeria arts community is also happy that the theatre, which was recently renamed Wole Soyinka Centre of Creative Arts, is back to world class standard, while awaiting its formal opening.

Hogan Ekwo, a theatre practitioner, who started his career at the theatre about 17 years ago, described the edifice as the face of arts and culture in Nigeria, while rating the renovation exercise as one of the most complex and successful projects embarked by the private sector, particularly the Bankers’ Committee, in recent time.

Also excited at the new-look theatre, Victor Alami, a visual artist, described the development as putting culture back on the map in a big way. But as the Bankers’ Committee glory in the above national feat, there is also an urgent need to restore other national monuments, which are rotting away across the country.

Further restoration, for concerned stakeholders in the arts, should start with the National Museum Onikan in Lagos, which is not befitting for the country, considering Nigeria’s diversity, huge cultural and art resources, and as the capital of culture and entertainment in Africa.

The Tafawa Balewa Square, the National Assembly building in Lagos, among others, also need attention in order to preserve history and national heritage. Also, the Sukur World Heritage Site in Adamawa State, which is endorsed by UNESCO, should be given appropriate attention in order to woo global visitors in great numbers for foreign exchange inflow.