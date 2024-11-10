NBC partners Lagos State, foundation at 18th Walk for Nature

L-R: Tolulope Adeyo, Director of Ecology Department, Ministry of Environment; Justice Adebiyi, National Executive Council Chairman, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF); Samuel Iboroma, External Communication Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company; Olakunle Olamidosu Rotimi-Akodu, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Environment and Water Resources; and Joseph Onoja, Director General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), at the 18th edition of the Walk for Nature event, held at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, to promote environmental stewardship and sustainability.

In its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), has partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and the Lagos State Government for the 18th annual Walk for Nature that held on October 19, 2024.

The collaboration underscored NBC’s dedication to environmental preservation and its active role in driving impactful, community-centred initiatives.

Themed “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” this year’s event attracted over 500 participants, including environmental activists, advocates, and concerned citizens, who embarked on a 4.5 km walk through the heart of Lagos to raise awareness about pressing environmental challenges.

The walk, which began and ended at Onikan Stadium, passed through notable city landmarks such as JK Randle Road, TBS, and Broad Street, serving as a call to action for all to protect our planet.

NBC said its participation in the Walk for Nature highlighted its steadfast commitment to tackling critical issues like desertification, land degradation, and drought, which pose growing threats to ecosystems and communities.

In line with its sustainability goals, NBC also showcased its ongoing initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste, promoting biodiversity, and advancing water stewardship.

At the event’s opening, Justice Adebiyi, chairman of NCF’s National Executive Council, emphasised the importance of the theme, noting that the focus on land restoration and drought resilience is more urgent than ever, especially in regions vulnerable to climate change.

Representing the Lagos State Government, Mahamood Adegbite, permanent secretary of the Office of Drainage Services and Water Sanitation, underscored the grave consequences of land degradation on food security and biodiversity.

He reiterated the state’s ambitious goal of planting one million trees in 12 months to protect Lagos as a coastal city.

Olukemi Ogunsakin, NBC’s Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Lead, highlighted the alignment between the Walk for Nature and NBC’s core values.

She said, “We are thrilled to partner with the NCF and Lagos State for another meaningful Walk for Nature event. At NBC, safeguarding the environment is at the core of our mission.

“Our commitment extends beyond words; it is demonstrated through our actions. From launching tree-planting campaigns in our host communities to advancing renewable energy, and our World Without Waste commitments, we are dedicated to driving impactful, long-term solutions.”

Olukemi also shared NBC’s progress in creating green spaces and recycling hubs, noting that the Green Eco Hub at the University of Lagos for instance had collected 1.5 million plastic bottles, setting a new standard for future sustainability projects.

Joseph Onoja, director general of NCF, commended NBC for its unwavering dedication to environmental causes, noting that the company’s strides in plastic waste reduction and renewable energy align with NCF’s mission to safeguard Nigeria’s natural ecosystems. NBC’s partnership with NCF, now in its seventh year, has helped drive environmental awareness and action.

NBC’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond awareness campaigns. The company has made significant progress in its transition to renewable energy, increasing its clean energy supply from 58 percent in 2022 to 73 percent in 2023.

With solar panels installed at eight of its manufacturing plants, including a new rooftop installation at its Challawa plant, NBC now boasts a total installed solar capacity of 12 MW, further demonstrating its leadership in environmental stewardship.

