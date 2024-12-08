National Institute of Town Planners elects new President in Enugu

Ogbonna Chime has been inaugurated in Enugu as the new President of the National Institute of Town Planners (NITP).

Chime also pledged transformative leadership and renewed advocacy for sustainable urban development across Nigeria.

In his inaugural address, Chime highlighted his extensive experience within the NITP, having served as the national auditor, chairman of the membership committee, and second national vice president in 2020.

Building on this foundation, he promised to “break new grounds where opportunity calls” while steering the institute toward impactful progress.

A key focus of his administration will be the full implementation of the 1992 Urban and Regional Planning Law, a legislative tool he described as critical for addressing Nigeria’s major environmental challenges.

“We shall do this by upgrading the NITP advocacy for its early and full implementation, including encouraging the setting up of Urban and Regional Planning commissions and boards,” he stated.

Chime emphasised the need for a comprehensive Urban and Regional Plan to guide physical development nationwide and advocated for greater government awareness of the importance of planned settlements.

He also expressed concern over the low intake of students in urban and regional planning programs at tertiary institutions. One way to address this is to expand employment opportunities for urban planning graduates within public institutions.

Chime commended the Tinubu administration for creating the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry of Regional Development, describing these moves as “a remarkable shift in urban and regional planning.”

He further praised the appointment of Ahmed Dangiwa and Architect as the pioneer minister of Housing and Urban Development.

“Appropriate appointments produce appropriate results,” he noted underscoring the potential for impactful governance under the new ministry.

Chime promised that his leadership would strengthen NITP’s role in driving sustainable urbanisation, fostering institutional collaboration, and creating pathways for a better-planned Nigeria.

Share