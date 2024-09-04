NAPTIN signs pact with Explicit Communications on visibility consultancy services

The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) has signed a contract for consultancy services in its bid to improve visibility for the Institute’s activities.

The event flagged off a marketing communications partnership with the foremost marketing communications agency, Explicit Communications Limited, to drive the communication and visibility plans under the Project ‘Enhancing vocational training delivery for the Nigerian power sector’ made possible by funding support from the French Agency, AFD and the European Union (EU) .

Explicit Communications Ltd secured the partnership after participating in a rigorous selection process involving other Agencies from different parts of the country.

Established in 2009 and incorporated as a company limited by guarantee in 2009, NAPTIN offers solutions to the training needs of the Nigerian Power sector. In addition to its training capacity, the Institute offers dedicated consultancy and research solutions at its 8 training centres across the country, to entities in the Nigerian power sector and beyond.

The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) has undertaken a programme for “Enhancing Vocational Training Delivery for the Power Sector in Nigeria” which is funded by AFD and EU.

According to NAPTIN, the programme has three broad components, which are “Curriculum Development, Training of Trainers, Forging and Strengthening Partnerships with globally recognised institutions and internship programme for trainees.

“Infrastructure Development which includes construction of Training Workshops, Sub-station and Pole Yard, Labs, Hostels and Main Buildings with components of Solar, Energy Efficiency Building, Electric Vehicles, etc at its Abuja HQ and 8 Regional Training Centres across Nigeria.

‘Organisation Development in terms of Organisational Restructuring, Planning, Marketing, Strategy for Financial turnaround, Communication and Visibility, Change Management, Study and roll out of Financial Reporting Systems, MIS and ERP for the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria.”

In his remark at the contract signing, NAPTIN’s Director General, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode congratulated Explicit Communications Ltd and commended its professionalism and dedication throughout the bidding process.

He stressed the importance of the partnership, saying: “We want to create awareness about vocational education and training among stakeholders in the Nigerian Power sector with a view to stimulating and arousing their interest in prioritising capacity building for their workforce. This is in line with the desire of the President Tinubu administration for continuous human capacity development across all sectors of the country and especially the power sector.”

On his part, the Group Managing Director of Explicit Communications Ltd, Olatunde Thani, while acknowledging the thoroughness of the selection committee, expressed the readiness of his team to bring his team’s experience, professionalism and dedication to bear on the project.

The Director General expressed appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for their support towards “improving the visibility and creating sensitisation on vocational training delivery in Nigeria’s power sector.”