NAFDAC debunks bread safety concerns, reassures public on local bread quality

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted claims that it advised Nigerians to avoid bread baked and sold in the country due to the presence of saccharine, a banned sweetener.

The Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye in a statement said that NAFDAC never issued any statement suggesting that Nigerian bread was unsafe for consumption.

According to NAFDAC, the clarification became necessary following a viral video by a social media influencer who claimed that NAFDAC had advised Nigerians to avoid locally-baked bread because samples had failed laboratory tests due to the presence of saccharine.

The influencer also alleged that Nigerian bakers had turned to saccharine as a substitute for sugar, which has become prohibitively expensive due to inflation.

Adeyeye in the statement confirmed that saccharine is indeed banned in bread production in Nigeria, in line with global health guidelines due to its potential health risks to consumers.

She added that NAFDAC, as a vigilant regulator, has been actively sanctioning bakers who violate this regulation while emphasising that the social media influencer does not represent or speak on behalf of NAFDAC.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media titled: Bread sold in markets failing laboratory tests, NAFDAC raises fresh alarm.

“The reporter stated that NAFDAC had raised a concern that ‘most of the bread in the market are failing laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine to bake bread more than they are using sugar due to the high cost of sugar. The reporter went on to tell Nigerians to avoid bread in Nigeria.

“As a responsive regulatory Agency, NAFDAC wishes to provide clarification that the content of the video on avoiding bread in Nigeria does not reflect the observation of NAFDAC which was made during a stakeholders’ engagement held on 16th August 2024 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“At no time during that engagement with stakeholders did NAFDAC suggest that Nigerians should avoid bread baked and sold in Nigeria.

The Agency is a responsible regulator and does not make general statements capable of causing panic and fear in the population.

“Any baker found to be using unapproved food additives, in this case, saccharine, is appropriately sanctioned in line with the extant regulatory provisions.

“The Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) does not permit the use of saccharin in bread.

“This is the same for the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA), an authoritative reference point for food additives, which also does not permit the use of saccharin in bread.

“Like other food additives, sweeteners usually undergo thorough risk assessments for safety by an expert body, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) before approval for use.

“NAFDAC dissociates herself from the comment of the reporter in the circulating video about avoiding bread in Nigeria. This is the personal statement of the reporter who does not speak for the Agency

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the Agency remains fully alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public.”

NAFDAC has firmly denied any directive or encouragement for consumers to avoid purchasing locally baked bread. Their stance is grounded in several key factors: NAFDAC maintains that the majority of local bread producers adhere to the necessary food safety standards and regulations. They believe that the vast majority of locally baked bread is safe for consumption.

NAFDAC recognises the significant role that the local bread industry plays in the Nigerian economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to food security. They emphasise the importance of supporting local businesses and avoiding unnecessary panic.: Rather than discouraging consumers from buying locally baked bread, NAFDAC has prioritised education and awareness campaigns to empower consumers to make informed choices. They provide guidance on how to select safe and high-quality bread products.: NAFDAC reaffirms its commitment to ongoing monitoring and enforcement of food safety regulations. They assure consumers that any non-compliant producers will be held accountable.

By clarifying their stance and providing these explanations, NAFDAC aims to dispel rumours and alleviate concerns among consumers, while also promoting the importance of supporting local businesses and maintaining a vibrant food industry in Nigeria.