N-BA to strengthen UK-Nigeria business, cultural ties

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has disclosed that it would strengthen the cultural ties and the collaborative business relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK).

Sola Oyetayo, president, Nigeria-Britain Association, stated this during the 2024 Presidential Cocktail held at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos.

He stated that 2024 marks the Association’s 55th anniversary, which is a significant milestone reflecting its ongoing commitment to fostering collaborations and friendship. “The Association’s achievements included supporting over 300 entrepreneurs and students since 2023.”

Oyetayo also announced the launch of the N-BA secretariat building project, which he said symbolises the N-BA’s dedication to promoting friendship between Nigeria and Britain, and also serves as the hub of all the Association’s activities.

“We invite all individuals and organisations to join us in realising our vision of fostering friendship for the common good,” Oyetayo said.

Johnny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner, highlighted the deep-rooted connections between Nigeria and Britain. According to him, the bilateral trade relations between both countries has reached £7.1 billion, and expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms.

He also highlighted the significant ties between the two nations, including the impact of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK and the strong educational and cultural exchanges.

Emeka Anyaoku, patron, N-BA and former secretary general of the Commonwealth, stressed the significance of the association in strengthening Nigeria-UK relations. He further highlighted the extensive ties in education, trade, and culture between both nations.

He shared personal anecdotes to illustrate cultural differences and underscored the importance of honouring the legacy of his predecessor, the late Akintola Williams.

The 2024 N-BA 2024 presidential cocktail provided an opportunity for attendees to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, explore potential collaborations, and seek ways to further strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Britain.