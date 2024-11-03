More Japanese companies eye Nigerian market, says JETRO CEO

More Japanese companies are showing interest to enter Nigeria, Takashi Oku, Trade Commissioner of Japanese External Trade Organisation, JETRO told BusinessDay at the ongoing Lagos Trade Fair.

Already, over 41 Japanese companies are operating in Nigeria and what informs the new companies’ interest to enter the Africa’s populous country is due to the opportunities, the big market and what they consider as fastest growing economy in Africa.

With Nigeria’s young population, the country also offers substantial opportunities for business growth across various sectors including fast moving consumer goods, entertainment and technology.

Oku also said that Nigeria is a gate-way to West African market. He particularly said that a beverage company with factory in Ogun State is starting operation next year in Nigeria.

The trade commissioner said that Japan is looking forward to collaborate with Nigerian startups to create new opportunities. Some Japanese companies such as Toyota, Ajinomoto have long history in Nigeria. Japanese dancing troupe later entertained LCCI officials at the Japanese pavilion.

Speaking earlier, Gabriel Idahosa, President, Lagos Chamber Of Commerce & Industry said the 2024 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair with the theme :“Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” will run till Sunday November 10th. “This period promises to showcase the best Nigerian entrepreneurship and ingenuity and the diversity and richness of our global economic partnerships”

Idahosa said with over 3,500 exhibitors from more than 15 countries, Lagos Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing a dynamic platform that fosters business networking, explores new market opportunities, and encourages partnerships to generate value across the economy.

Declaring the fair open, Sanwo Olu, Lagos State governor who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat said in today’s world, connectivity is the backbone of growth. “This Trade Fair is a testament to the undeniable power of partnerships.

