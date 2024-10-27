Monarch commends firm over jobs creation for youths in community

A traditional ruler, Oba Hafeez Olakunle-Badiru, has commended the management of Angels Park and Event Centre for creating direct and indirect jobs for the youth in his community.

The monarch, who is the Elejigbo of Lagbansa Kingdom, believes that events and recreational centres promote longevity and business development.

He spoke at the commissioning of the centre which was established by Alalibo Miebaka-Solon.

The monarch noted that the centre marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s hospitality and entertainment industry, assuring that the community was ready to support viable and healthy businesses.

He prayed for good business deals that would bring employment opportunities for the youth as well as boost economic activities in the community.

Miebaka-Solon, who is the CEO, explained that the centre was established to bridge the gap in the entertainment, hospitality and sports sectors as well as boost infrastructure development in the country.

“The amazing landscape and the versatile design of the facility would accommodate a diverse range of events, including performances by both global and Nigerian musical artistes, business meetings, weddings, games, fashion shows and more.

“As a civil engineer, building this monumental centre took us 10 years despite logistics and other challenges. The facility is affordable, flexible, spacious and committed to environmental and social sustainability,” he said.

The CEO appreciated the monarch for gracing the opening ceremony as well as his wife for the support provided.

Justify Obi, manager of the centre, said that it has a capacity to accommodate 12,000 seats and is projected to host 200 events annually, making it an ideal destination for live entertainment and a haven for local and international artistes.

Obi said that whether it is for small business meetings or large-scale exhibition, Angels Parks provides a perfect setting for a successful and memorable event.

“The state-of-the-art facilities and one-stop-shop park is located at Baale Street, Owode, Salvation Estate Scheme, Ajah, Lekki, Lagos. It has an array of businesses such as pharmacy, fitness and gym centre, sports areas, restaurant, bars, 24-hour power supply and maximum security.

It is quite accessible from anywhere in the city, making it a convenient choice for a wide range of events,” he said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

