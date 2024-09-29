Mo Salah fires Liverpool past Wolves at Molineux

…As Reds go top of Premier League

Mohamed Salah’s penalty fired Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over Wolves in the late kick-off at the Molineux on Saturday.

The win move Liverpool top of the Premier League with 15 points after six round of matches, one point above second place Man City and Arsenal.

Ibrahima Konate’s header and a Mohamed Salah penalty either side of Rayan Ait-Nouri’s equaliser made it five wins from six league games for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s impressive start under Arne Slot was dealt a big blow at Anfiend by Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. However, the Reds responded to that defeat with victories in the Champions League and Carabao Cup

Wolves’ expectations are much lower as their wait for a first win of the season goes on, and boss Gary O’Neil knows wins will have to come soon.

Wolves enjoyed a good spell after 20 minutes when several balls went into the box before Matheus Cunha saw a curling effort plucked out of the air by Alisson Becker.

But it was the goalkeeper at the other end that was kept busier as Sam Johnstone produced two important saves.

The first was a routine stop to collect a low Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick, but the second could be a contender for save of the season.

Liverpool got in down the left in the 40th minute and Andrew Robertson put it on a plate for Dominik Szoboszlai, with an inviting cross that only needed tapping in from five yards out.

However, Johnstone flung himself across goal and somehow kept the ball out with his leg.

But the England international will be disappointed as he was beaten in first-half injury time.

Former Wolves forward Diogo Jota clipped in an inviting cross from the left and Konate rose highest to power a header past Johnstone, who got a good hand to it.

It was a killer time for Wolves to concede and they nearly handed their hosts a second in the opening exchanges of the second half.

Some more risky playing out from the back saw Mario Lemina pass straight to Salah but, with the goal unguarded, he fizzed an effort wide.

And it was some equally generous play from Liverpool’s defence at the other end which saw Wolves equalise in the 56th minute.