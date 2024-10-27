Ministry reiterates support, prays for expectant women

Fecund Mommies International, has reiterated its resolve to continually support and pray for women expecting to carry their biological children.

The interceding ministry made this known during a special prayer session held in honour of Yinka Ossi, the Apostle in Charge and convener of Fecund Mommies International on her birthday.

Bolakale Ben- Raph, president, Fecund Mommies International, said the special prayer session was organised by the group to appreciate the convener’s untiring contribution to the society and to further intercede for more women.

“This prayer was specifically held to celebrate our convener’s birthday and for the members to further tap from mummy Ossi’s anointing as the Apostle in Charge, to help us stand in the gap for many more expectant women in the society,” she said.

Adeniyi Ibitola, PA, Fecund Mommies international, said the convener has been of great support to the group from inception to date. “Happy birthday Apostle of our time, May God bless you richly as you keep doing His will. May the good Lord keep upholding you in truth and righteousness.”

Ibukunoluwa Akintola, General Zonal Coordinator, Fecund Mommies international, said the convener has been a virtuous woman and a leader of leaders. According to her, the group is connecting with her in spirit to bless other women.

“Apostle Yinka Ossi, may you continue in good health and sound mind to find creative fulfillment in the years to come leading up to your glorious fulfilled years; more grace and anointing,” Akintola said.

Temitayo Doherty, President, Fecund Men’s Network, who spoke on behalf of the men, said that the group is praying for unusual favour and happiness for the convener and that she will continue to experience and fulfil God’s purpose. “On behalf of the Fecund Men’s Network, it’s a privilege on this special day to wish you a happy celebration Ma.”

Omolara Daphne Onwumere, another member of the group, said that the convener has a special gift of spotting and nurturing talents. According to her, that gift has helped her to develop her own gift within the ministry.

“I really Appreciate the opportunity & privilege given to serve as a Marital Discussion coordinator in Fecund commission, which has helped to recognized my strength and God’s given talents, which by God’s grace has birthed testimonies in my life, marriages and some lives to the glory of God,” Onwumere said.

