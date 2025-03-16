Midea, a global leader in home appliances, took the centre stage in Port Harcourt recently as they unveiled an exciting new range of smart, energy-efficient products, designed to elevate Nigerian households. The event, which was aimed at their esteemed network of dealers, highlighted Midea’s commitment to offering “surprisingly friendly” appliances that are as innovative as they are practical.

The products lineup, which blends cutting-edge technology with local needs, featured an impressive array of appliances which include energy-efficient standing, split, and cassette air conditioners. Others include sleek refrigerators and chest freezers with inverter technology, and versatile water heaters.

In the same vein, Midea introduced a range of washing machines that are both top load and front load. There were also an array of assorted cooking appliances like built-in ovens, hobs and hoods, microwave ovens, air fryers, blenders and kettles.

Each product is engineered not only for superior performance and durability but also to cater to Nigeria’s unique climate and power conditions while ensuring households can enjoy a seamless, cost-effective experience.

Midea’s focus on energy efficiency promises to empower consumers by reducing energy consumption without compromising on functionality.

The conference marked a pivotal moment for Midea in strengthening its relationship with local dealers in and around Port Harcourt, championing a vision of improving lives through thoughtfully crafted appliances that are built for the future. Midea’s innovative approach therefore is to make everyday life easier, more efficient, and more enriching for Nigerian families.

