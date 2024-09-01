Midea partners CGCL to drive innovative solution in Nigeria

L-R: Inderjeet Singh, Business Manager, CGCL; Louis Zang, Midea Home Appliances Manager, Africa; Maneesh Nanda, Managing Director of CGCL; Marina Dsouza, Midea Marketing Manager, Africa; Bright Yao, Midea Regional Director Africa; Leslie Jiang, Midea HVAC Area Manager, Africa; Victson Cheng, Midea HVAC Manager, Africa, Jason Zhang, Midea Area Manager, Refrigerators, Africa.

…Hosts 2024 Dealers’ Conference

Midea, one the global leaders in home appliances, recently relaunched in Nigeria with a Dealers’ Conference themed ‘Powering Progress.’

The event organised in partnership with Care Global Consumer Limited (CGCL) in Lagos brought together over 70 dealers from across Nigeria, along with representatives from major media outlets and influencers, to showcase Midea’s latest innovations and reinforce its market presence.

Maneesh Nanda, managing director of CGCL, highlighted the strategic partnership with Midea and provided a brief overview of CGCL’s extensive experience with other electronics and home appliance brands in Nigeria.

Nanda also spoke about CGCL’s journey, emphasising the vast potential of the Nigerian market and how Midea stands out among competitors in terms of pricing and quality.

“We have built a robust network of dealers across Nigeria and also provide after-sales services to ensure customer satisfaction,” Maneesh noted.

Bright Yao, Midea’s Regional Director for Africa, then took the stage to provide an insightful overview of Midea’s values, capabilities, and technological expertise.

“Nigerian people deserve better, quality, and affordable products. Today, we proudly announce the partnership between Midea Group and CGCL,” he said.

He further elaborated on Midea’s achievements in revenue growth, employee expansion, net profit, and global awards, noting that Midea has a revenue of over $52 billion with a history spanning more than fifty years.

He also discussed Midea’s advanced smart home automation solutions, which provide customers with a comprehensive home automation experience.

The conference showcased Midea’s innovative and energy-efficient product range, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, freezers, and kitchen appliances.

Victson Cheng, Midea HVAC Manager for Africa, introduced UNICOOL air conditioners, highlighting their energy efficiency, durability, and unique ability to reduce dust, all of which help customers manage their electricity bills more effectively.

UNICOOL’s advanced 5-Level GenGear function provides a more refined solution for handling unstable voltage and ensures a consistent cooling experience even during power outages by operating on generator power.

It’s wide-voltage protection ranging not only features built-in current protection, eliminating the need for additional AC Voltage Stabilisers but also reduces costs. It helps the unit withstand sudden current impacts, ensuring continuous operation and extending the product’s lifespan.

Intelligent dusting rotation and advanced HYPER GRAPHINS technology provide dustproofing, sun protection, and anti-corrosion properties, contributing to the product’s durability and effectiveness in challenging environments.

Moreover, UNICOOL’s One-Drive-Two mode offers flexible, time-shared cooling for two spaces with one external unit, adapting to varying needs by allowing additional internal units. Enhanced by the Midea Smart Home App, it provides Wi-Fi control and customisable settings for a superior user experience.