Mastercard, KaiOS collaborate to simplify SMEs global payments acceptance

KaiOS Technologies is collaborating with Mastercard to integrate a range of digital payments solutions to deliver affordable payment acceptance devices and stimulate the growth of a more inclusive, connected global economy.

As part of the extended collaboration, Mastercard and KaiOS Technologies will focus on African markets starting with Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria, collaborating with partners like Touch and Pay Technologies (TAP) and Wizzit to extend access to in-market merchants.

The collaboration will help SMEs gain global digital payments acceptance using KaiOS devices. Under the partnership, smaller businesses will be able to leverage low-cost devices to accept payments safely and easily via Mastercard QR, Mobile Point-of-Sale solutions and Tap & Go contactless payments technology.

Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard, stated that acceptance fuels a successful digital economy on the back of its ability to meet people where they are and move them forward together.

“Whether it’s a micro-merchant in Cote d’Ivoire to an enterprise in Indonesia, our goal is to make it as easy for merchants to accept digital payments as it is for consumers to make them. We’re looking forward to working closely with KaiOS Technologies to bring the best of our technology, scale, and expertise together to drive growth for emerging markets around the world.”

Sebastien Codeville, chief executive officer, KaiOS Technologies, stated that the partnership will unlock new opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing them to participate in modern commerce fully.

“At KaiOS Technologies, our mission is to connect underserved communities with the digital world. This innovation brings down the barriers and enables an affordable consumer device to become a powerful business tool,” Codeville stated.

The partnership will strengthen the alliance between Mastercard and KaiOS Technologies as the operating system continues to grow. “At TAP, we are always looking for innovative solutions that enhance the accessibility and convenience of financial services for underserved populations,” Olamide Afolabi, chief executive officer, TAP, stated.

According to Afolabi, the partnership with KaiOS and Mastercard is a game-changer for its existing and new customers, particularly in emerging markets.

Dirk Bruynse, chief operating officer, Wizzit, stated that the partnership will enable the firm to scale its switching capabilities and deliver innovative payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes.

“Wizzit is excited to join forces with KaiOS and Mastercard to expand secure payment acceptance solutions across Africa and beyond. We are confident that this collaboration will set new benchmarks for efficiency and drive greater financial inclusion.”