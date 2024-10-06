Manitoban Government fosters Nigeria-Canada bilateral relationship with independence tribute

The Manitoban Government has paid tribute to Nigeria through a flag-raising ceremony to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration. The move was to strengthen the bond between Nigeria and Canada.

This is also a recognition of the cultural and social contributions of Nigerians to the development of the province and the recently introduced Bill 22, which formally designates October 1 of each year as a celebration of Nigerian Independence Day in Manitoba.

Vera Keyede, president of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba, said the flag-raising ceremony is a symbol of the journey of Nigerians in Manitoba.

“We are deeply honoured by the support of the Manitoba government in recognising our cultural heritage, and we look forward to contributing more to the province’s progress and prosperity,” she said.

Tandu Ahmed, head of Chancery said the flag-raising shows the importance of unity and cultural exchange and the strong connection between the Nigerian community and the province of Manitoba.

Ahmed said the High Commission is proud of the accomplishments of Nigerians in Manitoba and will continue to support efforts that foster stronger relationships between Nigeria and Canada.

Wilson Akinwale, former president of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba, said the Nigerian community has become a vital part of Manitoba’s multicultural mosaic.

“Today, we not only celebrate our independence, but we also celebrate the strides we’ve made in building a supportive and dynamic community here,” he said.

On her part, Abiodun Adetu, social secretary of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba, said the flag-raising signifies that Nigeria’s culture and heritage are valued and that Nigerians have a home in Manitoba where they can continue to thrive while staying connected to their roots.

“This programme is significant for future generations because it is not just for us; it’s for our children and the generations to come,” Adetu said.

The flag-raising ceremony featured traditional Nigerian music and attire, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere. It underscored the importance of cultural diversity and the shared values that unite the Nigerian and Manitoban communities.

The culturally significant event was attended by Uzoma Asagwara, deputy premier and key members of the Manitoba Legislature, elders and members of the Nigerian community.

Uzoma Asagwara, who sponsored Bill 22, opened the ceremony with remarks celebrating the Nigerian community’s impact on Manitoba’s growth and diversity.

