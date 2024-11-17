LEAP Africa reiterates commitment to fostering impactful partnerships for sustainable change

L-R: Hasfa Mago, author/founder, Ready to Learn Foundation, Uganda; Justine Asiimire, founder, Power Wheels Electricals, Uganda; Kehinde Ayeni, executive director, LEAP Africa, Akomolafe Ayomide, head of media and publicity, Natal Care, and Adaeze Akpagbula, co-founder, Farmspeak Technology Limited, at the 11th edition of the Social Innovators Programme (SIP) and awards ceremony held in Lagos.

….Recognised changemakers at 11th SIP awards

LEAP Africa has reiterated its commitment to nurturing and supporting social entrepreneurship across Africa to foster impactful partnerships that drive sustainable change.

This commitment was renewed in Lagos during the West Africa Deal Summit (WADS) and the 11th edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), instituted to recognise young changemakers across the continent.

Themed ‘Actions to Deepen Catalytic Capital in West Africa,’ the summit attracted impact investors and social innovators focused on advancing catalytic solutions to critical social challenges in West Africa.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase Africa’s trailblazing social innovators who are transforming communities across the continent,” Clare Omatseye, board chair, LEAP Africa, said.

She further highlighted the importance of showcasing Africa’s pioneering social innovators, who are making a transformative impact across the continent. “By empowering these leaders and strengthening connections with impact driven investors, we are catalysing a future of sustainable, inclusive growth for Africa,” Omatseye said.

Ibukun Awosika, chairperson, Nigerian national advisory board for Impact Investing, emphasised the critical importance of embedding social equity and local insights into business enterprises.

“To create lasting impact, the best business model must directly solve a real problem and offer an economically viable solution,” she said.

She further urged the participants to advocate strategically, and be clear about the change they seek, and to approach it with both insight and resolve. “In advocating, fight intelligently and with purpose.”

Kehinde Ayeni, executive director, LEAP Africa, said that the partnership with Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), has enhanced SIPA’s impact for 2024. “Our partnership with the Impact Investors Foundation has amplified the impact of SIPA 2024, spotlighting the strength of collaborative efforts in advancing social innovation.”

She said further that the collaboration attests to the transformative potential of organisations uniting for a common cause. “Together, we are not only celebrating the achievements of Africa’s young social innovators but also channeling resources and networks that drive sustainable, large scale impact,” Ayeni said.

Justine Asiimire and Adaeze Akpagbula both won the ‘Outstanding Fellow Awards’ for their solutions to localised challenges. Uche Udekwe received the ‘Innocent Chukwuma Award for Youth and Gender Empowerment in South East Nigeria’ for his work through Natal Care; while Hasfa Mago was awarded ‘The Seyi Bickersteth Award for Financial Accountability’ for upholding financial accountability, transparency and sustainability in her social enterprise.

Hasfa Mago, one of the award recipients expressed her gratitude to the organisers for the invaluable platform provided through the Social Innovators Programme. “This platform has not only equipped us with essential skills but has connected us with like-minded individuals and mentors who are committed to transforming communities.”

The Social Innovators Programme, a LEAP Africa initiative celebrates young changemakers by equipping

them with essential skills and resources to establish sustainable social enterprises. This year, 20 social innovators from across Africa were welcomed into the programme, marking another milestone in LEAP Africa’s commitment to fostering impactful, long-term social change.

