Lawyers condemn killing of colleague in Aba, demand justice

The Aba Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the gruesome murder of one of its members identified as Lucky Chinonso Emeh, a staff of Abia State Ministry of Justice, Umuahia.

They described the murder of Emeh as an attack too many and demanded that justice should be served on the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The Aba branch of NBA in a statement issued Friday, September 6, 2024, said that they woke up on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 to hear the ugly and sad news of the gruesome murder of Lucky Chinonso Emeh, who worked with the Abia State Ministry of Justice, Umuahia.

They however, stated that preliminary inquiry and investigation as disclosed by the family when the executive committee of the branch, led by Charles Nsobundu Onuchukwu, its chairman, paid the immediate family a condolence visit, revealed that their deceased colleague (Lucky Chinonso Emeh) received a phone call from someone he knew at about 7:45 pm on Monday evening of September 2, 2024, requesting for the deceased to come to a particular location, which he declined.

They said that they were further informed by one Justice Emeh, the elder brother of the deceased, that at about 8:00pm the same Monday evening, the late Lucky Chinonso Emeh went to a restaurant in front of his house to eat, the same person, who called him at about 7:45 pm called him again and he told them that he was in a restaurant in front his house.

He alleged that the said caller and his gang came to where he was eating and shot him two times on his forehead.

He also alleged that the assailants after shooting him, took his phone and entered their vehicle parked nearby and zoomed off.

According to the NBA, “The attack on lawyers who are in private and public practices in recent times can no longer be tolerated. Our colleague’s life was snuffed off in his prime and this is unacceptable.”

They therefore, condemned the dastardly act and demanded that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to book.

They urged the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, to take this case seriously, as lawyers, who are lawfully plying their trade have now become endangered species.

“The gruesome murder of Lucky Chinonso Emeh is a complete affront and assault on members of the Nigerian Bar Association, Aba Branch and same is hereby condemned in its entirety.

“The branch will not leave any stone unturned in getting to the root of this dastardly act as well as apprehending these dare-devils in the form of human beings, who mindlessly took the life of our colleague in his prime,” they stated.

The statement was jointly signed by Charles Nsobundu Onuchukwu, chairman and Chuks Nwaokoro, secretary, NBA, Aba branch.