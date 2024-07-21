Lasaco Assurance, others provide protective wears for LAWMA workers

Lasaco Assurance Plc, alongside Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has provided protective wears for the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) workers.

This was aimed at ensuring the safety and visibility of the workers who work tirelessly to keep the state clean.

The event, held at LAWMA Headquarters in Ijora Olopa, Lagos, showcased the impact the insurance industry has on society through the effort to protect the workers in their daily activities.

Omotayo Balogun, executive director of Post Assurance Brokers Ltd applauded the insurance companies for their contributions, emphasising the importance of protective wear in safeguarding the lives of street sweepers and contributing to society.

Lasaco Assurance aims to provide quality service and products to its customers and community. This is one-step fulfilled by providing Lasaco-branded vests to LAWMA street sweepers at the event.

The vests will significantly increase the visibility of the street sweepers, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring they can carry out their duties safely.

This initiative is part of Lasaco Assurance’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and community support. “The vests symbolise the recognition and appreciation of the sweepers’ hard work. They are a testament to the value Lasaco Assurance places on enhancing public services and ensuring the safety and welfare of workers.”

Insurance companies play a vital role in society by providing financial protection and risk management, which help individuals lessen the financial impact of unforeseen events such as accidents, illnesses, and natural disasters. The companies also contribute to society’s well-being through support and community outreach.

Insurance promotes social development by enabling individuals to undertake activities and investments they might otherwise avoid due to risk.

Lasaco Assurance actively contributes to social welfare by supporting public services and investing in community welfare projects, further enhancing the quality of life for workers, the company said.

“Lasaco Assurance Plc is committed to both individual security and broader development. Its contributions to risk management, financial stability, and social welfare make it a cornerstone of a resilient and prosperous society.”