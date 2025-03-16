…As many shun hand gloves, face masks, protective clothing

…Analysts Call for health insurance for personnel

Lagos State is said to generate over 5.46 million tonnes of waste annually in higher quantity than any other state in Nigeria.

The reasons are obvious. It is a state housing many people and companies, the activities of which generate wastes that must be disposed of.

Private sector operators in the state’s waste management ecosystem popularly referred to as Private Sector Participants (PSP) have been involved in waste collection and transportation since 1997 under the Ministry of Environment when the pilot scheme took off in two (2) Local Government Areas (Kosofe and Bariga).

Lagosians have raised the alarm over the hygiene habit of the operators, which has become a serious health concern for many residents of Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The PSP operators have abandoned every safety measure involved in waste collection as many are always seen unmasked while moving smelly dirts into the truck. They even go as far as relaxing inside the toxic trucks with the stench as waste get moved across the metropolis.

Many of the waste collectors working with the PSPs are also seen using same hand used in moving dirt, in eating while hanging or sitting inside the compartment that contains the waste.

“The contractors know the rules and regulations,” says someone familiar with PSP operations.

According to public health specialist, the use of Personal protective equipment (PPE) like hand gloves, face masks, and protective clothing should be basic when handling waste. However, the source wondered why the operators fail to supply their waste handlers with PPE.

Another source who pleaded anonymity told BusinessDay that PSP employees work independently outside the purview of the regulator.

According to the source, the regulator deals directly with the contractor who understands and knows the implications of going against the state’s directive on waste management.

“We deal directly with the contractor, and if we discover such, sanctions may be applied where applicable.”

The source said that the PSPs should set up in-house monitor mechanism to track waste collectors that refused to use PPE, especially when it has been provided by the operator. “We cannot fire such a person, the PSP that engaged them, should do the firing.”

One of the workers of the PSP operator in Oriade area of Lagos told BusinessDay that they were not provided with PPE, and that if such equipment is provided, they will not likely make use of it.

According to him, the PPEs slow down their work rate and because they often lift waste on the move, and that it is difficult for the waste collectors to wear PPEs.

Confirming his position, another waste collector in the Isolo/Oke-Afa area of Lagos relayed the same narrative of slow work rate to non-compliance with personal hygiene protection.

The story however, was different at the popular Ikoyi Club where the PSP operator (B.O.D Environment Services) provided PPE equipment for its waste collectors.

But, the non-compliance with personal hygiene protection and use of PPEs was the same with the waste collectors.

“This is their equipment, they just refused to use them,” said one of the drivers, who pointed at the PPEs provided for the waste collectors.

However, the waste collectors refused to comment on why they do not wear PPEs while at work.

BusinessDay attempt to get the official position of the PSP operators on non-compliance with PPEs was unsuccessful.

Olugbenga Adebola, president, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM) could not respond to BusinessDay’s enquiry as he was in a meeting and was yet to respond as at the time of publication.

“Using bare hands to carry waste is a common hazardous practice among low-resource workers,” Said Yekeen, a public health specialist, told BusinessDay.

According to him, handling waste without protective gear exposes individuals to harmful pathogens that cause diseases like Hepatitis, Cholera, and Tetanus. He said that waste collectors who work without PPEs can come in contact with chemical waste that can result in skin irritation, respiratory issues, and systemic poisoning.

Beyond the health hazard, he said that waste collectors can also come in contact with sharp objects hidden in waste, which also poses risks of injuries and infections.

Environmental implications

According to Yekeen, improper waste handling can lead to environmental pollution, cross-contamination, and poor disposal practices, which can affect water bodies, soil, and the overall ecosystems. “Such contamination threatens community health and biodiversity.”

Modupe Oni, a Lagos-based entrepreneur, said many of the waste collectors working with the PSP operators do not comply with the use PPEs because of their lack of knowledge on the health and social implications of their actions.

According to her, PSP operators need to deepen awareness on PPEs compliance by educating waste collectors on the dangers of improper waste handling. “Governments should enforce regulations promoting safe waste management.”

She said that collecting waste without PPEs poses significant health, environmental, and social risks to waste collectors who might not know the immediate or remote consequences of their actions or inaction at the moment.

“I think the government and the regulator still need to do more in the areas of monitoring and enforcement on PPE compliance. I also believe the government can create some kind of health insurance scheme that covers people at the lowest level of the pyramid at no cost to the workers or organisations they work for.”

According to Oni, implementing safety measures that include awareness creation on the compulsory use of PPEs, and enforcing relevant policies are critical steps that can be taken to mitigate the challenges.

She however, added that PSP operators will also have to show willingness to safety and compliance with basic environmental rules in order to ensure a cleaner and healthier society.

“I believe waste collectors can willingly agree to the use of PPEs, but they have to first understand the implication of non-compliance on the generality of Lagosians.”

Health insurance for personnel

Observers who spoke with BusinessDay expressed concern that the personnel involved in the wastes collection may not have proper insurance coverage as many of them are engaged as casual staff.

“In many cases, the waste collectors are not even staff of the companies, they are just casual workers engaged on ad-hoc basis. What it means is that even when they fall ill, the company they work for cannot even provide medical care for them. There should be a way of providing such workers some form of insurance knowing the level of hazards involved in their job,” a health worker who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

