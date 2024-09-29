Lagos targets immunization of 21m residents to close zero-dose gap

…2.3m children in Nigeria remain unvaccinated – UNICEF

To close the immunization gap and protect residents from preventable diseases, Lagos State is set to vaccinate at least 21 million people, covering approximately 80percent of its population, as part of a nationwide effort to reduce the zero-dose immunization gap.

“The campaign aims to close the zero-dose immunization gap and protect citizens against diseases like Yellow Fever, Measles, and HPV,” said Dr. Matthew Akinpelu, Head of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board.

Supported by UNICEF, the initiative also aims to reduce the number of zero-dose children in Nigeria, protect girls from cervical cancer, and bolster the country’s routine immunization efforts.

Akinpelu disclosed this during the ongoing two-day media dialogue with some journalists in the Southwest and Edo States, with the theme: “Achieving the Health Sector SDGs for over Two million Children at Risk of Death in Nigeria: A Media Dialogue to Enhance Routine Immunization and Reduce Zero Doze Children,” held in Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, Akinpelu revealed that Lagos would require a staggering 63,981 personnel to execute the exercise, including 14,218 health workers.

“The vaccination campaign is set to take place next month across 100 local governments in 18 states. While some South West states will begin on October 5th, Lagos will start its campaign on October 19 and conclude the exercise after two weeks, on November 2, 2024.”

He explained that the immunization campaign aims to combat rising cases of vaccine-preventable diseases in the state.

“We’ve seen the ripple effect of missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 lockdown, and it’s time to close that gap.”

“During this period, the vaccines to be administered will include the Yellow Fever vaccine for residents aged 9 months to 44 years, the Measles vaccine for those aged 9 months to 59 months, and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for girls aged 9 to 14, along with other routine antigens.”

“It covers about 80percent of the state’s population, bringing the target number to 21 million,” Akinpelu said.

Akinpelu noted that while all the vaccines are important to protect residents from preventable illnesses. “Parents and guardians of young girls especially must prioritise the need to take advantage of this opportunity to help girls within this age bracket get the HPV vaccines for free.

“Annually, over 100,000 women in the country die from cervical cancer. It has been established that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a significant precursor to this disease, with 95percent of cervical cancer cases linked to HPV. By vaccinating against it, we are actively taking steps to prevent cervical cancer.

“This approach is not unique to Nigeria; data from other countries that have included the HPV vaccine in their routine immunization shows a reduction in cervical cancer cases. This is a unique opportunity for Lagos and Nigeria as a whole to benefit from the HPV vaccine, which has proven effective in reducing cervical cancer incidence in countries where it is routinely administered,” he explained.

However, Akinpelu emphasised the critical role of the media in educating the public on the importance of vaccinations, ensuring a successful turnout for the campaign.

“We need to reduce the immunity gaps caused by breaks in routine vaccination schedules,” he added.

Lagos, according to Akinpelu, has maintained good immunization coverage despite the city’s rapidly growing population.

However, challenges remain in reaching newcomers to the city and ensuring they are vaccinated.

“We conduct weekend vaccinations, weekday outreaches, and target hard-to-reach areas to make sure no child is left behind,” he explained.

The goal, he stressed, is to achieve 90percent coverage and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective means of disease prevention,” Akinpelu stated.

“It reduces the financial and emotional burdens on parents, freeing up time for economic pursuits and reducing strain on healthcare resources.”

Speaking on the contributions of UNICEF, Akinpelu appreciate the organization for filling gaps in the campaign and providing advocacy that has ensured strong political will and commitment to healthcare interventions in Lagos.

“In partnership with our implementing partner, UNICEF, it has been a fruitful relationship in the sense that there has been a very good rapport between us.

“When we have gaps, they have been able to help fill them,” he said.

Also speaking, Adeniyi Adebayo, assistant director, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, highlighted the cost savings for beneficiaries of the HPV vaccine, noting that the campaign would save families ₦180,000—the current price for two doses of the HPV vaccine, the recommended full dose.

“To support this effort, Lagos State will engage 63,981 personnel, including 14,218 healthcare professionals. The campaign will be carried out by 7,000 teams, each consisting of nine people, including at least two healthcare workers,” he said.

2.3M children in Nigeria remain unvaccinated- UNICEF

The 2.3 million children in Nigeria who have not received any vaccinations are referred to as zero-dose children, primarily located in marginalized and hard-to-reach areas.

Celine Lafoucriere, Chief of UNICEF Field office for Southwest states disclosed this in Lagos state, while noting that vaccine remains central to children’s health, fundamental rights added that it was fundamental in improving health outcomes and reducing inequality.

She opined that to address the challenge in Nigeria, UNICEF, together with governments and other value partners has prioritized 100 Local Government Areas in 18 states with the highest concentrations of zero-dose children.

According to her, it was unfortunate and very sad news that we are still having very pressing challenges in Nigeria with 2.3 million children still having received no vaccine at all.

“They are mostly in marginalized and hard-to-reach areas. Vaccines remains central to their health and a central fundamental right of every child and remain essential in improving health outcomes and reducing inequality.

“To address this in Nigeria, UNICEF, together with the governments and the value partners like yourself have prioritized 100 LGAs in 18 states with the highest concentrations of those zero dose children that need us right now and in collaboration with you, the media, UNICEF now need to join hands to accelerate the rate of immunizations in Nigeria.

She posited that the organisation was working to ensure that each year it increases the rates of vaccinated children by 50 percent, and a growth rate of 30 percent more vaccinated children by year 2025.

“That cannot be done without you and we count on you to join hands with us today and make sure that we can leverage your influence.

“Your influence is very important and you can catalyze actions and you can share success with us, and, by working collectively we can build a resilience health system that is capable of reaching every child without leaving anyone behind, no matter where they live to ensure that no child in Nigeria is suffering from preventable diseases”, she stated.