Lagos PFN to deepen unity, pursue renewal of fellowship among members

The recently inaugurated executive members of the Lagos chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have disclosed that unity of the Church in Lagos will be the topmost agenda of the state chapter of the PFN.

Yemi Davids, chairman, Lagos PFN, stated this in his inaugural speech where he noted that a divided house cannot make impact, and expressed confidence that God will make the new dawn in Lagos PFN a reality.

“We are going to work on reconciliation of aggrieved parties; we are going to work on the unity of the church as the Lord gives grace. We are working on those who have been hurt by the processes,” Davids stated.

The founder and senior pastor of Global Impact Church stated further that the strength of the Fellowship is derived from individual members of the PFN. According to him, the numerical strength of the Fellowship is on the back of its focus on spiritual impact in the society.

“We believe PFN needs to focus on the reality of the name Pentecostal. It is not Pentecostal Political Party it is Pentecostal fellowship so we need to come together in love to make an impact in our society and live up to our billing.

“The glory you bring to the fellowship is the glory you have from where you are coming from. If we neglect our primary assignment, we might not have what to offer to the body,” Davids stated.

Joseph Ojo, national chairman, inauguration committee, PFN, conducted the official inauguration of Davids and his executive members.

Wale Oke, national president, PFN, stated that the new chairman may not be the best by human standard; however, he is the best for the Fellowship at the moment because he is the chosen candidate.

He noted that the new era which the Lagos PFN has been praying for is here, and urged the Fellowship to close the old chapter and move forward.

Sam.Aoboyeji, general overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, underscored the importance of purpose noting that when purpose is known every other thing will fall in place. He noted that the present leadership of the PFN in Lagos may not be the best but require the support and cooperation of the Fellowship to make a success of their tenure.