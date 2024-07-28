Lagos Continental triumphs as ‘Hotel of the Year’ at 2024 Hotel Managers Awards

Lagos Continental Hotel has been honored with the prestigious title of Hotel of the Year at the 2024 Hotel Managers Conference.

The event took place in the Grand African Ballroom at Lagos Continental on Monday, 14th July, highlighting the hotel’s exceptional contribution to luxury hospitality.

This accolade is a significant addition to an impressive list of awards for the Continental Hotels Group Nigeria. Earlier in April, the group was also named the Best Nigerian Hotel Brand of the Year 2024 at the International Hospitality, Tourism & Eco-Sustainability Forum. These recognitions underscore Lagos Continental’s leadership in the African luxury hospitality sector.

The Hotel of the Year award celebrates hotels that deliver outstanding service and demonstrate remarkable performance in the luxury hospitality industry.

The gala event featured inspiring speeches from industry leaders and a keynote address by Karl Hala, General Manager of Lagos Continental.

Hala’s presentation emphasised the importance of integrating technology into hospitality to enhance guest experiences and ensure service excellence.

“In an ever-evolving technological world, it’s up to us as hospitality professionals to keep up with the times and look for innovative ways to continuously improve our service, such as using algorithms to personalize services for guests based on their past behaviors and experiences,” Hala stated.

During his acceptance speech, Hala expressed deep gratitude, saying, “Every award we win solidifies the efforts we put into making this hotel a standout success. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all who have contributed to this achievement.

“Specifically, I acknowledge the staff and the entire Continental Hotels Group Nigeria team for fostering a culture of warmth, hospitality, and exceptional guest experiences. Every milestone we reach, we achieve together, as a family.”

Lagos Continental consistently sets the bar high with its exceptional hotel services. The hotel offers state-of-the-art amenities, luxurious accommodations, and advanced conference facilities, all designed to meet the diverse needs of guests in Lagos, the bustling economic capital of Nigeria.